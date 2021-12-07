Hundreds protest against district resolution in Rubanda

Residents of Hamuhambo Town Council during the peaceful demonstration December 6. PHOTO/ROBERT MUHEREZA

By  Robert Muhereza

Over 300 Rubanda District locals Monday staged a peaceful demonstration protesting a “planned deal by the district council to handover the Bushura community water project to national water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) for management.”

