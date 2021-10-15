Hundreds throng Arua for eye correction on World Cane Day

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

Hundreds of natives from Arua District AND Arua City have thronged Eruba primary school ground to access services to have their sights restored.

The health camp organised by Doctors with Africa CUAMM, today- the International White Cane Day, is meant to offer opportunities for those with eye problems have them restored.

One of the community members, Ms Gladys Alezuyo, testified that her sight was restored after 18 years of blindness.

"It was in March this year that I saw my last born because I had not seen him since I was blind. My husband suffered for years to restore my sight but because we were poor, restoring my eyes was a problem," a visibly happy Alezuyo said.

Ms Jeane Ayikoru, the Arua Community Development Officer (CDO), said: "It takes God's intervention to have a visually impaired person to get educated and employed. These people should be given equal opportunity of employment in public offices so that their voices can be heard."

Ayikoru, who is also totally blind added: "We live in darkness both day and nights but we have potential of working in offices and NGOs for the betterment of communities."

Eye Specialist, Dr Amos Nyathirombo said: "About 80 per cent of blindness can be restored once treatment is sought early. We do these out-reaches so that the blind live meaningful lives."

Ms Juliet Lutomya, an officer at Doctors with Africa CUAMM in Arua District said communities should embrace several surgical camps that are organised to get treatment.

Several poems, dramas and songs were performed with calls for district leaders to incorporate the activities of the blind.

They called upon the communities to help and respect the blind especially on the roads to avoid accidents.

