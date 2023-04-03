Hunger bites Lira pupils

Dozens of street children, who have been enrolled at Lango Quran Primary School in Lira City, are studying on empty stomachs.

As they struggle to cope with the learning environment, they experience a lapse in concentration, especially in the afternoon because of hunger. As a result, the ability for them to learn is compromised.

Just like many Universal Primary Education (UPE) schools in Lango Sub-region, Lango Quran Primary School does not provide meals to its learners.

Simon Wilobo, 15, a Primary Seven pupil born in Kitgum District, who has lived on the street for eight years, is among the 48 children currently studying at Lango Quran Primary School, having joined the school on September 19, last year.

“I enrolled in Primary Six in 2022. However, day one was my worst experience as some classmates referred to me as a street kid. Apart from bullying, the school neither provides breakfast nor lunch. For all the time I am at school, there is no food for us,” he said at the weekend, adding, “Sometimes when the teacher is in class, you hardly comprehend simple subjects, especially in the afternoon. Your mind would be thinking about food.”

The school head teacher, Ms Sarah Ruth Apio, said she gave them the opportunity to study free of charge after she approached the street children and they showed interest to return to school.

Apart from lack of meals at school, another challenge they face is scholastic materials.

Emmanuel Okello, 14, a Primary Four pupil, joined with Jonathan Ogweng, 10, a Primary Three pupil, when the third term was almost closing in 2022.

“We had nothing completely but the head teacher gave us free books and pens and we were good to start. At times when the class teacher is on our neck to provide notebooks, we normally run to Ms Apio for rescue,” Okello said.

He said he returned to school to secure a bright future.

“I want to be an exemplary young person so that my other friends, who are still on the street, could emulate me and also come back to learn. If we don’t study, there will be no one to support us just like the way we are being supported now. So, I feel through studies, I will make it in life,” he added.

Ms Apio described the learners as disciplined, noting that with this help, their mindset will change for better.

“In a bid to take children off the street, Lango Quran Primary School has enrolled about 48 street children. We started with three street children last year, then others joined this year. These children don’t have many problems in school. When you instruct them to do something in the group where they are, they will be the first to complete the given task,” she said.

Ms Apio recalled that at the beginning when they first reported for school, they used to fear because other pupils could call them “corridor” which locally means street.

“When you call them ‘corridor’, they get annoyed and rush to my office to report. I have spoken to the whole school, cautioning everyone against referring to them as street kids since they’re also pupils just like any others,” she said.

However, she fears that because of hunger, the children’s education may be affected since they normally escape from school to look for food.

“If I can get food, it will enable them to have breakfast and lunch at school because they are really experiencing hunger and this might affect their performance in school,” she said.

Nutritionists say if the brain is not supplied with sufficient nutrients, then its entire development is affected. Therefore, the ability to learn is compromised and by extension, a successful school career is endangered.

Mr Jaspher Abura, the Lira City education officer, said his office is in a very high gear engaging some non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and well-wishers in ensuring they provide food relief to support these learners.

“We have NGOs that are trying to help us. I have also engaged Mount Meru Millers Uganda Limited on the issue of school feeding,” he said.