Hunger looms after storm destroys crops in Bukedi

A food crisis is looming in Kibuku and Butebo districts following destruction of several acres of crops by heavy rain accompanied by storm.

In Kibuku District, at the weekend a downpour accompanied by a storm struck villages of Nakibwe, Katiryo B, Bukatikoko and Bukinomo, all in Kituti Sub-county.

In Butebo, the destructive rain swept through sub-counties of Butebo, Kakoro, Kachuru, Kabwangasi and Maizimasa.

The LC1 chairperson of Komolo village, Mr Wilber Okiiso, said: “The storm was too heavy to the extent that many families have no where to stay, every homestead has been affected.”

Ms Rosemary Naizuli, a resident, said: “Several acres of cassava and banana plantations were destroyed by the heavy rain. Roofs of permanent structures [houses] including schools and shops were blown off,” she added.

Appeal

Mr Elizefabi Nyaiti, another a resident, appealed to the Ministry of Disaster Preparedness to come to their rescue.

The Kabwangasi Sub-county chairperson, Mr Charles Koluo, said they are carrying out a comprehensive assessment to establish the magnitude of the disaster.

“We are compiling a list of families that were affected by the storm and see how best they can be helped by the district,” he said.

The Butebo District LC5 chairperson, Mr James Okurut, many people are affected.

“A number of houses and crops were destroyed by the storm. But as a district, we are sending a technical team to carry out an assessment for action,” Mr Okurut said.

The Butebo Resident District Commissioner, Ms Lilian Nakaweesi, said she was waiting for a comprehensive report for appropriate action.