Hunger, poverty haunt Alebtong widows

When her husband died in 2017, life changed completely for 80-year-old Terisanta Okii. The grandmother from Anang Village in Alebtong District has no steady income and struggles to care for her three grandchildren. Every day, she goes to her small garden, picks pumpkin leaves, washes them in a saucepan, and cooks them over an open fire. That simple dish is what keeps her family going.

It is also the only meal they eat in a day. “I have one torn blanket which a neighbour’s daughter gave me seven years ago. My grandchildren sleep on a mat with only two bedsheets. I don’t have proper serving dishes, but at least I own two plastic cups and seven plates,” she says. Her home, two small grass-thatched huts, leaks whenever it rains. In the past, she made clay pots to sell, but sickness has kept her away from the quarry where she used to dig clay soil for sell.

One of her grandchildren got pregnant while still in Primary Five. At just 16, she is now a young mother raising a baby.

“We often go to bed hungry, but we don’t complain,” Ms Okii says.

“Every new day, I just wake up and try again.”

Despite the hardship, she still finds joy in her garden, watching her pumpkin leaves grow, and she leans on her faith, praying daily for a better tomorrow. Her struggles are shared by hundreds of other widows in Alebtong. According to New Jerusalem Christian Church, there are more than 400 widows in the district facing the same battles—hunger, poor shelter, and the heavy responsibility of raising children alone.

Seventy-year-old Pamela Acen from Apado Village lost her husband, Charles Akena, last year. Soon after his burial, she says her in-laws grabbed five of the eight gardens he had left her.

“With only three gardens left, my biggest struggle now is paying school fees,” she says.

Her son, Peter Awany, is in Senior One at Living Hope High School in Lira City. “Being an orphan, I can only contribute food—25 kilos of beans and 30 kilos of maize,” the teenager says.

Another son, Oscar, sat his Primary Leaving Examinations in 2022 but had to drop out of school because there was no money for fees. In Epale Cell, 70-year-old Jenti Akao tells a similar story. Widowed since 2001, she is caring not only for her own children but also grandchildren from her mentally challenged daughter.

“We eat once a day. When I fail to get food, we just go to bed hungry,” she says.

Even the younger widows are not spared.

Grace Adongo, 32, lost her husband in 2018. Now bedridden, she cannot provide for her three children. Janet Akello, 40, from Alekodio Village, has been raising her two children alone since her husband died in a road accident in 2002. One son is studying at Gulu University on government sponsorship, but she is struggling to pay school fees for her daughter, who is in Senior Three in Jinja. Others, like 64-year-old Mildred Ekit of Oumo Village, are taking care of orphans left behind by relatives. “I have only one acre of land. We need support to start small projects like poultry or goat rearing so we can properly care for these children,” she says.

Leaders speak out

Aloi Sub-county councillor Patrick Alengo says the situation is made worse by poverty, poor farming skills, and climate change. Rev Boniface Ongora of New Jerusalem Christian Church says many children have been orphaned by HIV/Aids and are left with poor grandparents. Some end up homeless and on the streets.

He mentions poultry and goat rearing as alternatives that can give widows income while requiring little land. Alebtong LC5 chairman David Kennedy Odongo, admits that the district has no programme specifically targeting widows and orphans.