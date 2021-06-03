Hurdles in Gen Katumba shooting probe

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

The investigations into the attempted assassination of outgoing minister of Works and Transport Edward Katumba Wamala on Tuesday have started on a slow note.

By press time yesterday, the joint investigation team had not arrested any suspects or recovered the guns and the motorcycles used in the crime.

Security experts say more than 24 hours is long enough for the suspects to cover their tracks, for instance discarding the motorcycles and firearms used in the crime.

However, Mr Charles Twiine, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, told Daily Monitor yesterday that the scene-of-crime officers and detectives collected enough evidence to identify the suspects.

“No arrests yet because we want to be methodical so that they are on spot. We don’t want to make mistakes,” Mr Twiine said.

Homicide, especially one where a firearm was used, is one of the hardest investigations and here are the obstacles that investigators must overcome to solve this case.

Contaminated crime scene

After the shooting took place, the suspects fled, leaving a lot of evidence at the scene.

But the first responders converged in numbers and trampled on the scene-of-crime, thereby contaminating it.

Mr Twiine said the crime scene often contains 80 per cent of the evidence important in apprehending the suspects and pinning them in court.

“The crime scene was processed well. Spent cartridges were recovered. They are being analysed to establish the firearms that were used,” he said.

Crime scene: Kisota Road where assassins shot at Gen Katumba Wamala’s vehicle on June 1, killing his driver and daughter, and injuring the general. PHOTO/COURTESY

Firearm identification.

Police have acquired new capabilities where they can identify guns involved in a shooting if they are able to get bullet cartridges used.

However, most firearms in the country, especially those in the hands of the military, are yet to be fingerprinted, making it hard for investigators to establish whether they are government owned or not.

There are also many illegal guns in the country, which makes the recovery of the killer guns hard.

The motive of the killing

The most important part in a murder investigation is the motive of the killers in order to prevent similar incidents in future. So far, the motive of the killers is yet to be known. Even in previous killings of prominent persons, where suspects are arrested, the accused declined to reveal the motive of the killing.

Identification of suspects

Despite having CCTV footage of the killers riding on motorcycles, the police were unable to identify them since they wore hoods and helmets.

Now security agencies have to rely on well-wishers who have positively identified them by the body frame, which is quite a difficult thing.

The motorcycles were also not identified since they had their licence plates covered at the time of the incident.

Too many investigating agencies

Although joint investigations are good to bring synergies, sometimes they lead to collisions between investigators from different agencies.

On Tuesday, police scene-of-crime officers had a tough time stopping top commanders of different security agencies from contaminating the scene of crime.

Several commanders of different agencies walked to the spot where the shooting happened despite the area being cordoned off as a crime scene.

Background...8 unanswered questions

● Why doesn’t Gen Katumba, a former army chief, have a bullet-proof official vehicle?

● Why did his security detail detour elsewhere just before the attack?

● Why didn’t the attackers target the body guard?

● Why was there delayed police response when they were close to the crime scene?

● Why didn’t police secure the crime scene, allowing responders to contaminate it and tamper with evidence?

● Why was there no emergency ambulance response and Gen Katumba evacuated by a boda boda?

● Why are security forces gagging residents with CCTV cameras from sharing footage?

● Why was there no hot pursuit by security forces of the assailants visible on police CCTV network?

