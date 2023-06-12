Husband on run after stripping wife,  ‘lover’ in public 

A 30-year-old man who was captured on a video parading his wife and a ‘lover’ over alleged adultery is on the run.

The incident happened in Budadiri Town Council, Sironko District last week.

The suspect reportedly got the duo in a lodge after a tip-off from colleagues.

After stripping them, he paraded both ‘lovers’ in public and made them to march while holding each other’s hands.

In the viral video, the ‘lovers’ are seen in the middle of a crowd trying to hide their faces as locals cheer on.

The Elgon regional police spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said police detectives have preferred charges of aggravated torture, aggravated robbery, and insulting the modesty of a woman against the suspect.

Mr Taitika identified the male ‘lover’ as a businessman and resident of Buboola Village, Bukwimbi Parish in Buteza Sub-county in Sironko District.

“We are hunting the suspect who is on the run. He is a resident of Kalawa Ward in Budadiri Town Council. He undressed and assaulted his wife and lover after he found them [allegedly] committing adultery,” Mr Taitika said.

Assault

The video shows the suspect joined by locals beating his woman and her alleged lover as they pleaded for help in vain.

It only took the intervention of the mother of the victim and other local leaders to stop the public shame.

Activists, elders weigh in

Ms Marriam Mwiza, the executive director of Overseas Workers Voice Uganda, an association that champions the rights of women and vulnerable people, condemned the act and called for justice.

“We cannot allow this to happen to a woman. How can you undress your wife and make her move naked in public? This is unacceptable and we demand for justice as soon as possible,’’ Ms Mwiza said.

Ms Irene Acham, a human rights activist, said they want to take the victims for rehabilitation.



“As I prepare to rehabilitate the victim, we ask the police to arrest the suspect who should face the law. We don’t want any excuse over that case,” Ms Acham said, adding that getting a woman in a sexual act is not a criminal case.