Husband sets 23 stringent conditions for wife’s return

Police records show that the couple was married on August 14, 2014, but later developed challenges, with the wife leaving her matrimonial home. Photo | Courtesy

By  Anthony Wesaka  &  Precious Delilah

What you need to know:

  • According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that this newspaper has seen, the case has been registered at Kira Division Police Station in Wakiso District.

Police are investigating a domestic violence case involving a couple that has seen the husband draft 23 conditions for his wife to sign if she is to be allowed back into their matrimony house.

