Husband sets 23 stringent conditions for wife’s return

Police are investigating a domestic violence case involving a couple that has seen the husband draft 23 conditions for his wife to sign if she is to be allowed back into their matrimony house.

According to the memorandum of understanding (MoU) that this newspaper has seen, the case has been registered at Kira Division Police Station in Wakiso District.

Police records show that the couple was married on August 14, 2014, but later developed challenges, with the wife leaving her matrimonial home.

The names of the couple have been concealed since the matter is still under police investigation.

“In the matter of contract Act 2010, this memorandum of understanding (here referred to as agreement) made this day of…) between …(husband) and … (wife),” the draft agreement by the husband reads in part.

“By signing below, I hereby acknowledge and that I …have completely read and fully under the items herein and I will do my best to keep them and my marriage peaceful. I am under no duress,” it adds.

The case filed on January 27 indicates that the husband is main suspect in the case. The couple has two children, aged nine and five.

Some of the 23 conditions in the draft agreement are: the husband is always right, and if there is a quarrel with the husband and then a visitor comes, the wife should smile as if nothing happened.

According to the MoU, the agreement shall remain in force from the time of execution and shall remain in force for the duration of marriage and, the parties shall periodically assess the overall performance of it annually.

Although the wife was required to sign the agreement, she had not done so by press time as she needed to consult her lawyer.

When Daily Monitor contacted the district police commander of Kira Division Police Station, Mr Abaasi Ssenyonjo, about the matter, he referred us to the officer-in-charge of the Family Unit only identified as Mukalazi. “If you want information pertaining to this case, come to the police station and speak to the investigating officers,” the officer said.

PART OF THE DRAFT AGREEMENT

• The husband is always right

• The husband is the master of the family regardless of whether he has a job or money

• The wife is to always ask permission before doing anything including spending personal money, visiting parents or in-laws, staying out late, even going to bed or turning her face away from her husband in bed, the husband is still the master and has full control on all the operations, even in bed.

• If there is a quarrel with the husband and then a visitor comes, the wife should smile as if nothing happened.

• Anytime the wife thinks she is right in a matter, she should refer herself to Article 1 of the agreement that states that the husband is always right.

• The wife is not to object to the husband’s bodily needs unless for health reasons.

• A good wife must go to bed in her nightdress with no panties or bra except during monthly flow, which he must know about to allow the husband access her at any time he feels like (note: all women should note that this is a man’s greatest desire in marriage), the wife has no orders to give to her husband but she receives orders from him.

• The husband doesn’t take orders, only gives them. She is to never shout at him and always apologise for whatever has upset him.

•A woman must never refuse her husband romance except on grounds of health and prayers, even in such scenarios, she must politely and lovingly explain to him.

• When the husband is shouting, the wife keeps quiet and that is the time to apologise for whatever has upset him, apologising to him after you have shouted and insulted him does not work.