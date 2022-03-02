I am a victim of NRM infighting - Kibanzanga

Mr Christopher Kibanzanga, the former State Minister for Agriculture, has vowed to remain loyal to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) despite the existing political wars within the party.

Mr Kibanzanga, who was a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party before crossing to NRM in 2015, made the remarks on Monday in an interview with NTV Uganda, a sister station of Daily Monitor.

“No sooner had I joined than the war against me started. For the last five years, it has not been easy for me,” Mr Kibanzanga said.

“The biggest challenge was when the President picked me into his Cabinet and within NRM, that caused a lot of dissatisfaction,” he added.

Mr Kibanzanga also served as State Minister for Veteran Affairs.

“I am part of NRM and they recruited me consciously and knowing who I am, I have kept quiet about some of these things (fighting) but we better start fighting within the NRM to correct it and move forward,” he said.

On considering running for political office again, Mr Kibanzanga welcomed the idea.

“I can even be in the race for the presidency, I have all the experience. I am a political animal and have been in politics and that is what I know best,” he said.

Among his other list of troubles is the Shs600m bill of legal costs following a loss in an election petition for the Bughendera parliamentary election in January last year.