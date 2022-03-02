I am a victim of NRM infighting - Kibanzanga

Former minister Christopher Kibanzanga

By  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Among his other list of troubles is the Shs600m bill of legal costs following a loss in an election petition for the Bughendera parliamentary election in January last year. 

Mr Christopher Kibanzanga, the former State Minister for Agriculture, has vowed to remain loyal to the National Resistance Movement (NRM) despite the existing political wars within the party.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.