I am done with NRM – Ssekikubo

Lwemiyaga County MP Theodore Ssekikubo has declared that he is done with the ‘cupidity’ of the ruling NRM party, saying it has diverted from its original goals. “I have received a copy of the so-called ruling from the party tribunal, and it is laughable. It makes the NRM party look like it has completely lost direction. I am not talking about NRM anymore, I am moving forward,” Ssekikubo told Daily Monitor yesterday. “When the party director of legal, Mr Enoch Barata went on TV last week and started discussing the merits of my case, I knew that something wrong had already happened.” Mr Ssekikubo’s outburst came on a day the NRM Elections Disputes Tribunal dismissed his petition challenging the victory of his rival, retired Brig Emmanuel Rwashande.

Rwashande was elected the Lwemiyaga County NRM flagbearer in a disputed poll that left Mr Ssekikubo and his supporters with lingering dissatisfaction on account of what they called ‘broad-daylight robbery’ and ‘intimidation of the voters’. After losing the petition, Mr Ssekikubo is currently weighing options for a new political platform ahead of the 2026 polls. Ssekikubo's decision marks a significant shift in his 25-year political journey, and observers are keen to see what direction he will take next.

Mr Ssekikubo, who formerly led a group of NRM rebel MPs, is, however, expected in the coming weeks to consult his electorate and elders in Lwemiyaga County before announcing his next course of action. “Even as I consult my people, I am sure that NRM is no longer my party. They have pushed me to the edge, and I am going to sit with my people and we forge a way forward, “he added. NRM communications director Emmanuel Ddombo last evening said: “I want to give Ssekikubo a benefit of doubt…. I would request him to reconsider his decision because NRM is a mass party.”

Mr Ssekikubo challenged Rwashande’s victory together with former junior Transport minister Ms Joy Kabatsi, who came fourth in the July 17 NRM primaries.

According to the NRM Electoral Commission, Rwashande won with 16,358 votes against Sekikubo’s 8,702 votes. Edmond Bwiire came third with 960 votes, Ms Kabatsi got 473 votes, and Jacob Kato (11 votes). But Ssekikubo claims the exercise was marred by massive bribery, rigging, voter disenfranchisement, and violence engineered by soldiers.

He claimed that party electoral officials at 29 polling stations deliberately recorded that Rwashande won, yet voting did not take place in those respective areas.

Some of the polling stations where elections didn’t take place, according to Ssekikubo, include Mirama, Kirama, Lugamba, Keizooba, Kisaana, Kyeera ‘A’ LC1, Lwekisunga, Lwekiswa , Gantaama, Kasambya, Kensinga, Kyatuba, Kiruma, Lukoma, Makoole, Kachinga LC1 ‘C’, Kakoma, and Kalushoshomezi. Lwemiyaga County has 505 polling stations.

“I have evidence that 9,627 substantial members in the NRM registers at the affected polling stations did not vote after they were intimidated and beaten by UPDF soldiers at the polling centres,’’ he said. He added that his agents at the polling stations of Kinoni, Lwenzo, Luyonza, and Bwamuseeta LC1 were kidnapped, and Rwashande’s agents forged the signatures on the declaration forms. He cited a case of Bwamuseera LC1, where voter results were reportedly inflated by 700 votes, bigger than the number of actual voters in the area.

Mr Ssekikubo has, since the polling day, asked for the declaration of results form on which the Sembabule NRM acting returning officer, Doreen Alayo, based to declare Rwashande the winner, to no avail to date. “That form is not at the NRM district offices in Sembabule, and when I went to NRM Electoral Commission offices in Kampala, the form was not produced,” he said.

Not happy

On her part, Ms Kabatsi said the exercise was a sham. “I compiled all the irregularities and tabled the petition before the NRM Election Tribunal, but I was not given a chance to explain myself. Imagine, even as a candidate, I did not vote. Many other voters at my polling station - Kewaya LC1 polling centre were intimidated and denied a chance to vote after the goons armed with sticks and soldiers chased us away,” she said. She claimed that at her polling station, which has only 242 registered voters, it was recorded that 546 voted in favour of Rwashande.

Explaining why they dismissed Ssekikubo’s petition, the Tribunal leadership noted that though the petitioners alleged that voting didn’t consider more than 20 polling stations, it was discovered during their investigations that there were valid declaration of results forms for many of the named stations, some signed by Ssekikubo and Kabatsi’s agents. “In some instances, the petitioners won in the very stations claimed as non-voting, undermining their allegation,” the ruling reads in part.

According to the tribunal, voting didn’t take place at only six polling stations with 3,257 votes, and even if these votes were given to Ssekikubo, he could not overcome the margin of 7,654 votes. “The petitioners have not presented us with a coherent tallying or calculation demonstrating that the alleged irregularities, even if accepted, would have changed the outcome. We are therefore not satisfied that the petitioners have proved this allegation to the required standard. …the tribunal finds and holds that even the instances of election irregularities proved did not substantially affect the result,” a nine-page document reads in part.



