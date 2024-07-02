I am recuperating, says Kabaka Mutebi

Kabaka (king) of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II yesterday made his first public appearance in four months, and assured Ugandans that he is on the road to full recovery.

Speaking from Namibia, in a short-recorded video, shared by Buganda Kingdom premier Charles Peter Mayiga on social media and in other media outlets, Kabaka Mutebi yesterday said he had been advised by medical experts to take a therapeutic rest as they monitor his progress for a proper recovery process.

“I send salutations to you all. I the Kabaka of Buganda, based here where we came for treatment and a well-deserved rest as per the doctors’ advice, we had spent some time without hearing from you since we were advised to stay away from work and other engagements,” the Kabaka said.

He added: “We are getting better and hope to return soon. We thank God who has kept us alive and Buganda for praying for us and for standing strong amidst provocations.”

The Kabaka has been out of the country since March.

He went for treatment in Germany and was later moved to Namibia for a proper recovery process.

Concerns about his health

His long-awaited public appearance follows months of speculation and disinformation about his health.

The Kabaka hailed the Katikiiro, Buganda Kingdom ministers, and county chiefs for holding forte and ensuring the safety of the kingdom and its people and for pushing on with the kingdom work.

“We thank our subjects who have stood firm on protecting and promoting our heritage in our absence. As we have always stressed, our strength is in our unity. We encourage our people to remain united,” he said.

The Kabaka’s message comes days after Katikkiro Mayiga confirmed to the public, during the release of the Buganda Kingdom’s budget for Financial Year 2024/2026, that the Kabaka is recovering following their telephone communication.

“The Kabaka is doing well and is very grateful for the work done by his subjects and chief representatives in all regions and counties,” the Katikkiro said.

Ahead of the Kabaka Birthday Run, the Katikiiro announced that the Kabaka would not be able to flag off participants at the annual event and delegated Nnaalinya Nabaloga, his sister, to represent him, to the disappointment of his anxious subjects.

The kingdom went on and held the main Kabaka birthday celebrations at Adventist Church Najjanankumbi where the Katikkiro reiterated his assurance to the public that all was well.

Last month, a group of clan leaders asked President Museveni for assistance to go abroad and meet the Kabaka in Namibia.