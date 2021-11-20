I am still terrified by bomb blast on Parliament Avenue

We were meeting at the ICT Ministry boardroom, next to the Jubilee Building that houses the IGG [Inspectorate of Government] and opposite Raja Chambers when the bomb blast on Parliament Avenue took place.

The house where we were shook, windows broke, broken glasses cut people, but we managed to get out into safe areas.

Outside, the journalist instinct took me up and I went around.

From the compound of the ICT ministry to the main Parliament Avenue outside, on vehicle bonnets and on top of cars parked along the Parliament Avenue, on pavements, body parts including human flesh and broken pieces of bones, were strewn all over, while several government cars went up in flames.

I saw some person lying lifeless outside across the IPS building that houses the IGG.

Civilians and police in uniform were bleeding. This was a terrible day.

We thank God you [his friends] are all safe. Amazingly, I wanted to park in the empty space next to the IGG parking area and opposite Raja Chambers as I rushed for the meeting at the ICT ministry.

The officers told me that space is for the IGG vehicles. Then the empty one opposite Raja Chambers was smaller and couldn’t fit my car, which is longer.

To come out after the blast and find the IGG escort cars in flames really traumatised me.

Seeing human flesh scattered all over a space of more than 30 metres has really depressed me.

I saw that tall building, Raja Chambers, shake left and right like a tree branch. It was so scary.

Now though, my car and of others there have all been denied exit until security clears them.

I am home and safe now. We always move with death around us.

Whoever has the heart to sit and plan and execute such heinous acts against fellow human beings, may God’s judgement be fair to you.

Now I am thinking about some of the officers outside the IPS Building whom I spoke to and wondering where they are.

So traumatising. I am feeling for the person who parked in the empty smaller place in front of Raja Chambers and asking myself how they are.

We only survive because it is not yet our day.

God bless you all brethren.