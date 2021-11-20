Prime

I am still terrified by bomb blast on Parliament Avenue

Fire fighters battle an inferno that engulfed cars  after the bomb explosion on Parliament Avenue in Kampala City on Tuesday. PHOTO/ file

By  Guest Writer

What you need to know:

I am still terrified and traumatised by the experience we went through today (Tuesday) and what I saw.

We were meeting at the ICT Ministry boardroom, next to the Jubilee Building that houses the IGG [Inspectorate of Government] and opposite Raja Chambers when the bomb blast on Parliament Avenue took place.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.