I composed songs to end Museveni’s rule, says Bobi

KIGEZI- The National Unity Platform (NUP) party presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, has vowed to end President Museveni’s 34-year rule, and explained why he composed political songs.

Bobi Wine told supporters in Kigezi Sub-region that he begun the mission of ending Mr Museveni’s regime 10 years ago, adding that it was the reason he sung songs that awakened Ugandans to demand for their rights.

“We have to work together to put aside tribal differences and focus on one thing; that is President Museveni. I am from Buganda but all of us have suffered the same, so we need to be one hearted and fight the common enemy,” he said while in Kisoro District.

Bobi Wine also campaigned in Rukungiri and Mitooma districts, calling upon citizens to unite and end Mr Museveni’s regime.

However, some of his critics wondered how he intends to create change in a country that enjoys peace.

They advised him to speak to Dr Kizza Besigye, a four-time presidential challenger, and others before making what they called “fake promises.”

However, Bobi Wine claimed that the only problem of Uganda is Museveni, who instructs the army and other government security agencies to kill innocent Ugandans and after he sacks them.

“Mr Museveni is the only problem of Uganda, instead of investing money in improving health, he only buys tear gas and guns to kill our people. A few weeks ago, more than 100 people were killed by Museveni and his government thinking that we are going to withdrew from the race forgetting that we have decided to end his regime,” Bobi Wine said.

The government put the death toll of last month’s protests at 54, and of these 22 were killed by stray bullets. The rest were killed in confrontation with security forces. The government has since promised to compensate the lives of the 22 victims.

Before entering Rukungiri Town, Bobi Wine was first blocked by the security agencies but was later escorted by the police to the district main stadium where he addressed his supporters.

Bobi Wine hailed Dr Besigye for mentoring him into politics, saying he did great work in awakening many Ugandans, including him, adding that that is why FDC and NUP are both aiming at ending Mr Museveni’s regime.

Bobi Wine’s wife, Ms Barbara Kyagulanyi, told NUP supporters in Rukungiri and Kanungu that she would ensure that two districts are given referral hospitals.

