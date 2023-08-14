I did not steal tea farmers’ Shs39b - lawyer

A lawyer at Pathways Advocates in Kampala, has said denied misappropriating Shs39b that was meant to pay farmers who supplied tea seedlings to the government in 2014, 2015 and 2017 in Kigezi and Ankole sub-regions.

Mr Patrick Kiconco is expected to appear before the Parliamentary committee on Commission Statutory Authorities State Enterprises (Cosase) tomorrow over the Shs39b.

He was summoned to appear before the committee last week.

In his defence, the lawyer said at the weekend: “Between 2021 to date, the government has released Shs39b for the payment of my clients whose money was directly deposited on their bank accounts by the government.”

“Reports that I have failed to provide accountability are false...because first of all, I’m not accountable to the government in this matter since it is not my employer,” he added.

The lawyer said he is answerable to the farmers, whom he said have acknowledged receipt of the funds.

“At the law firm level, we have not received any complaint related to how we have failed to deliver our responsibility,” Mr Kiconco said in a telephone interview.

He added:“While we maintain that the information related to bank accounts of our clients, their national identification numbers and others that are in our possession fall under advocate-client privileges, for the sake and purpose of dispelling the malicious proganda that I think is politically motivated, we shall be at liberty to disclose that information.”