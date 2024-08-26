I don’t regret hiring killers of Ndiga clan head, prime suspect tells court

The key suspect in the early 2024 murder of Buganda Kingdom’s Ndiga clan leader Daniel Bbosa has today been charged and remanded to Luzira Prison.

On Monday, prime murder suspect Lujja Bbosa Tabula, who now joins his co-accused quintet, was chained as he appeared before Mwanga II Magistrate’s Court amid tight security.

Tabula was arraigned before court presided over by Senior Principal Grade One Magistrate Adam Byaruhanga, with the suspect facing murder accusations, contrary to Section 188 and 189 of the Penal Court Act.

“I do not regret hiring two killers, Serunkama and Noah Lujja. I know it is wrong to murder but I was securing my ancestors’ rightful ownership of the Lwomwa (Ndiga clan leader title),” Tabula said.

He further told court that he “will never regret fighting for his ancestors’ rights and the leadership of the Ndiga clan.”

“Even though I’m jailed, I will return and take over…and if I remain in jail, I will have saved the lineage of my people who will take over the seat,” Lujja emphasized.

However, magistrate Byarugaba only read the charge of murder to Lujja but did not allow him to plead, citing lack of jurisdiction to handle the matter.

“As earlier informed that the case is capital in nature, your co accused are already in prison, and you are now going on remand until October 3, 2024,” Byaruhanga said.

Prosecution led by Caroline Mpumwire told court that inquiries in the matter are complete before requesting for adjournment to prepare committal papers.

Tabula is jointly accused with five other suspects currently on remand at Luzira Prison- waiting to be committed to the High Court for trial.

The suspects are Lujja, 21, Harriet Nakiguli, 40, Joseph Nakabale, 47, Ezra Mayanja, 44, and Milly Naluwenda, 46.

Preliminary police investigations earlier revealed that Tabula worked alongside Naluwenda, a Buganda traditional court clerk, to hire Bbosa’s killers. He was killed on February 25 near his home at Kikandwa zone, Lungujja Parish, Rubaga Division, in Kampala.

UPDATE: Lujja Bbosa Tabula, the prime suspect in the murder of Ndiga clan head Daniel Bbosa, has been charged with murder at Mwanga 2 Court. #MonitorUpdates 📹@abubakerlubowa pic.twitter.com/jBKVK3Xvj0 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) August 26, 2024

Prosecution alleges that the accused persons and others still at large with malice aforethought unlawfully caused the death of Bbosa, who was killed by gunmen riding on a motorcycle as he approached his residence.

The assassins were pursued by a group of boda-boda riders led by Abdul Katabaazi, killing some despite the assassins drawing a gun at them.

Bbosa was allegedly shot by three men moving on a motorcycle.