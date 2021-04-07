I fear no one, says MP Kinyamatama as she announces bid for Speaker

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

Rakai District Woman MP, Ms Juliet Kinyamatama on Wednesday said she intends to make the House more accountable to Ugandans if she’s voted Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

“The major issue would be making Parliament more accountable to Ugandans. I will make sure that I give quarterly updates to the public, especially on the number of Bills passed by the House. Ugandans should be involved in the legislative process and not only feel we are working during budget reading,” the 32-year-old Independent leaning legislator told journalists as she announced her bid to join the race for Speaker.

She was flanked by Mr Gyaviira Ssemwanga, the Buyamba County MP, who she appointed to head her campaign team.

Her announcement was, however, met with skepticism as journalists questioned her motive and courage and given the fact that the race has already attracted more experienced MPs like Rebecca Kadaga (incumbent), her deputy Jacob Oulanyah and Kira Municipality MP, Ibrahim Ssemujju who doubles as Opposition chief whip in the House.

Bukoto Central MP-elect, Engineer Richard Sebamala of the Democratic Party (DP) also recently declared his intention to join the race.

But Ms Kinyamatama who has been in Parliament for the last 10 years after she joined in 2011 on the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket says she is not moved by any of the contenders nor she fears anyone given that her intention is to serve all Ugandans as Speaker, and not an individual.

“My fear would be not representing the people of Rakai very well. Otherwise I have no ear for anyone else because when you're in Parliament you're all equal until you're voted to various positions. I'm here to represent Ugandans but not to be scared or moved by an individual,” she said.

Ms Kinyamatama who is a member of the Committee on HIV/AIDS and related disease, and Committee on foreign affairs, further said she will represent the youths who are the majority in the country and will ensure that all government agencies employ at least 50 percent of them to reduce on the youth employment which has become a big challenge in the country.