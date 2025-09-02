I haven’t received police summons - Nameere

Presidential adviser and Masaka Woman MP National Resistance Movement (NRM) flagbearer, Justine Nameere, who is wanted in connection with the alleged assault and robbery of a fellow presidential adviser, has said she has not received any police summons.

Ms Nameere, who is accused by fellow presidential adviser Jennifer Nakangubi, popularly known as Full Figure, of stealing her mobile phone and Shs500,000, said she would comply with the law if formally summoned.

“I have not received any call or summons from the police inviting me to make a statement, but if I do, I will respect it because I am a law-abiding citizen,” Ms Nameere said yesterday.

Police say they are searching for Ms Nameere and her husband following a complaint by Full Figure, who reported that the couple beat her and robbed her of her mobile phone and cash last Friday.

Both Ms Nameere and Full Figure are presidential advisers, but they supported opposing factions in the recently concluded NRM Central Region CEC elections.

Ms Nameere, daughter of former Defence Minister Vincent Ssempijja, backed businessman Moses Karangwa, while Full Figure campaigned for Minister Haruna Kasolo, who ultimately won amid allegations of vote rigging.

Full Figure was appointed presidential adviser in 2019 alongside Mr Mark Bugembe, popularly known as Buchaman, to help the President connect with youth in urban slums. The two were formerly allied with Opposition leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, before switching allegiance to the ruling NRM.

Ms Nameere was appointed presidential adviser for the Masaka region two years later, following her defeat in the NRM youth elections.

In a viral video circulating online, two men are seen beating Full Figure while a woman, believed to be Ms Nameere, accuses her of insulting her husband. It was during this incident that Full Figure claims her mobile phone and money were stolen.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke, confirmed that Full Figure had reported the matter at police headquarters, where investigations into the alleged assault and robbery are ongoing.

“A video circulated over the weekend showing individuals assaulting someone believed to be Full Figure. She later reported the matter, claiming she was robbed of her phone and Shs500,000. The case is under investigation,” Mr Rusoke told the media in Kampala.

“Our procedures are clear: if someone accuses you, you are required to explain. Whoever is being accused by Full Figure will be treated like any other suspect. If sufficient evidence is gathered, they will be prosecuted,” he added.

Rivalry between the two women

However, Ms Nameere claims the police are acting with bias. “If you want to know who really beat Full Figure, look at the countless victims she has allegedly harmed. Many have filed cases at police stations, but no action has been taken.

The world may be celebrating, but beneath that is a community in pain that needs healing,” she wrote on her official X (formerly Twitter) account yesterday. She accused Full Figure of abusing others and evading consequences due to inaction by authorities.

“Police and relevant authorities should treat this matter comprehensively and also investigate the numerous complaints previously lodged against Full Figure,” she said. “I’ve been told that she sometimes even slaps complainants in front of police officers who do nothing.”

Full Figure was rushed to Nakasero Hospital, where she received stitches for her injuries. She remains hospitalised with visible facial swelling and claims she was stabbed and pierced with blunt, rusty objects.

Police confirmation

