I’ll not abandon comedy, says Jinja City Mayor-elect

By Denis Edema More by this Author



JINJA- Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo, a comedian who won the Jinja City mayoral race, has vowed to continue entertaining his audience, saying the art is different from his official role.

The National Unity Platform (NUP) candidate last week defeated nine contestants, including Robert Kanusu (NRM), Dr Frank Nabwiso (FDC), Godfrey Tibenkana (DP), Rose Kalembe (ANT), Julius Zziwa, Jeff Bidandi, Joseph Bamwite, Joseph Agaba and Meddie Ntuyo, all Independents.

The 40-year-old resident of Buwekula Village, Jinja North Division in Jinja City, who is also a radio presenter, acts as ‘Baba Kasolo’ with Swengere, a Jinja-based comedy group.

“I will not abandon comedy because at certain times, people will demand it and it is what has made me what I am,” he said on Sunday.

“I am going to maintain the character people have been seeing in the play, and they will also be seeing me as their Mayor donning suits; they should not be worried,” he added.

Mr Kasolo, however, said the Swengere project will be affected because he will now have limited time for it as a mayor.

He also dismissed allegations by a section of voters that he is a rookie politician.

“There are those saying a drunkard will not deliver services expected because of his social life as a presenter and comedian,” he said, but urged people to accept the outcome of the elections.

Shortly after completing his Senor Six at Namasagali College, Mr Kasolo started out as a radio presenter at the defunct Kamuli-based Radio Empanga, before joining Bamboo FM, also defunct.

His radio career later took him to Baba FM, Busoga One and back to Baba FM.

“Those doubting my academic qualifications should obtain authentic information from the schools I attended. Everyone is entitled to his or her opinion because I don’t know how they judge me as being incompetent,” he said.

Asked what the voters should expect, Mr Kasolo said he may not be perfect, but as a leader, he has to work with everyone.

“I am not going to work alone but with the councillors regardless of their political affiliation. I will also be open to criticism, especially when I err,” Mr Kasolo said.

Mr Hamza Gidudu, a butcher in Jinja City, said Mr Kasolo is one of the young mayors who understand youth challenges.