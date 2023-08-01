I’m a king without power – Kabaka

Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II has revealed that despite the restoration of his kingship 30 years ago, Buganda Kingdom has not regained its initial administrative powers to fully execute its mandate.

Kabaka Mutebi seemed to remind the central government of its earlier assurance of granting him full control over his subjects under a semi-autonomous state as was the case in 1966 before the abolition of cultural institutions.

“Bano (those in power) made us believe that they had restored kingship. We want to thank those who have deliberated and sacrificed their time and resources to run the kingdom’s activities,” the Kabaka said to a thunderous applause from thousands of his subjects who braved the bad weather to attend the 30th coronation anniversary fete in Lubiri, Mengo in Kampala.

“Although the kingship was restored, it did not regain its original administrative powers,” he said as his subjects cheered.

Efforts to get a comment from the ICT and National Guidance minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, on the matter were futile by press time yesterday.

During yesterday’s ceremony, the Kabaka applauded those who worked and fought tirelessly to achieve the restoration of the kingdom after it was abolished in 1966 by then-President Milton Obote.

“Through rigorous efforts to resurrect Buganda, there were impressive elements to signify the restoration of the kingdom, and indeed it looks like the kingdom was restored,” Kabaka Mutebi said.

The Kabaka also resurrected Buganda’s quest for a federal system of governance.

He reiterated that whereas Buganda has registered some achievements during his 30 years on the throne, a lot could have been accomplished if it was operating under a federal system of governance.

However, President Museveni in 2012 rejected the idea of federalism, insisting that there should be an elected Kattikiro (premier) to run the regional tier system of governance with the Kabaka being the ceremonial head.

In the regional tier sytem of governance as spelt out in the Constitution, the cultural leader would only be the ceremonial head of the regional government but an elected leader will run administrations.

Mr Museveni also explained that Mengo can only be granted regional tier system of governance and not federal, saying the government cannot delegate all power from the central government to Mengo.

He added that since the decentralisation, there has been growth in service delivery in all areas in the country

Buganda Kingdom has made formal demands and submissions on the federal question in Uganda.

Its views were first submitted to the Constitutional Review Commission headed by Justice Benjamin Odoki which was established in 1988 to draft the new Constitution. The matter was later handed to the Prof Fredrick Ssempebwa-led commission.

Both commissions found that federalism was very popular in Buganda and some parts of the country.

However, the government says it’s impossible to adopt the federal system of governance since such a system would disadvantage other parts of the country.

Buganda on the other hand wants a federal system of governance since it is entrenched in the Constitution and would allow for power sharing between the central government and the federal regional government.

Buganda is also demanding the return of its expropriated land, assets and payment of arrears.

“We managed to improve the lives of our people, in terms of health, agriculture, economic status and the general social lifestyles. This shows that a lot more can be achieved and it further reflects why we do believe in the federal system,” the Kabaka said.

He added that Uganda will be able to grow if all regions are given the opportunity to develop themselves through the federal system.

Speaking to this publication in May, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga said Buganda was still firm on its request for federalism, insisting that issues in every region can easily be dealt with by people of that region.

Under a federal system of governance, the central government concentrates on some areas, say security and foreign affairs while each regional government handles its health, education, cultural and education issues, among others.

The Kabaka also revealed that the kingdom is hated by a clique of people, whose identity and details he did not reveal.

“We appreciate that our kingdom was restored and we also love it, but there are those who dislike it,” Kabaka Mutebi said.

“Therefore, you [Baganda] should be sober, especially the youth who are the future of the kingdom,” he added.

Kabaka Mutebi’s revelation attracted close to two minutes of cheers and ululations, with some sharp voices being heard requesting him to name and shame the ‘enemies’ of the kingdom.

Advice to the youth

Uganda has one of the fastest growing populations in recent decades, with more than half of the population consisting of youths below the age of 40.

The growing population has led to increased pressure on the available resources as well as high unemployment rates, with many youths selling almost everything on them to search for greener pastures in the urban areas and outside the country, especially the United Arab Emirates.

Kabaka Mutebi used yesterday’s coronation fete to warn the young generation against selling their property, particularly land on illusory hopes of acquiring better jobs and lifestyles abroad, citing the horrific instances where Ugandans have been tortured or killed on foreign land.

“Do not leave your villages [for urban areas] and do not sell your land in search of greener pastures. Be patient and hardworking, the kingdom will be able to extend development programmes to your respective ancestral places,” he said.

He added: “Those taking Ugandans abroad have no good intentions for them, apart from satisfying themselves at the cost of suffering and dying Ugandans on the foreign lands.”