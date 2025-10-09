I’m back to my home NRM, says Museveni critic Samson Mande

Col Samson Mande, one of the heroes of the National Resistance Army (NRA) Bush War that brought President Museveni to power, turned dissident, says he’s back in the ruling party.

Col Mande, a strong critic of NRM, has been living in Sweden since he fled to exile, first in Rwanda and later to the Scandinavian nation after falling out with President Museveni in 2001.







He returned to Uganda recently and was introduced by President Museveni to the crowd that gathered at Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala, as the East African nation marked Independence Day on October 9.

“All the development that is happening in Uganda is on account of the peace the peace that is available. This peace is lubricated by the longstanding NRM policy of reconciliation and forgiveness on top of our firm stand against crime. Even today, I'm happy to welcome back into peaceful Uganda Col Samson Mande, who had fled into exile on account of, apparently, some internal intrigue. While in exile, he tried to engage in some rebel activities. When our cadres contacted him in Sweden, he happily agreed to come back and disconnect himself from the rebel activities," Mr Museveni said in his October 9 Independence address before asking Col Mande to take to the podium and address the gathering of mainly NRM supporters, politicians and dignitaries from different countries.

In his brief speech, Col Mande said he changed his stance against the NRM and President Museveni, whom he described as generous.

“I am back home. Here in Uganda, I have two homes; the first home is my country. Nobody shall be surprised that I'm here because I'm in my home. My second home is the NRM. I'm a founder member of the NRM. NRM was born by us. It is in me, it will remain in me until death puts us asunder,” he said before quoting 1 Corinthians 13:11 to confirm that he’s a changed man.

“When I was a child, I talked like a child, I thought like a child, I reasoned like a child. When I became a man, I put the ways of childhood behind me,” he said, adding, “I know the magnanimity of our dear leader, President Yoweri Museveni, would accept my change of behaviour. Thank you very much. I'm home to stay.”

He said he had returned to Uganda to contribute to the development that he had heard and seen.

“I went when I was bitter, but now I'm better and I'm loaded with solutions. I will not look in the past because I don't live in the past tense. I'm looking forward to contributing to national development,” he added.

Samson Mande was at the heart of the 5-year guerilla war that brought President Museveni to power in 1986, and later authored the Establishment document that transformed the motley NRA into today's formidable UPDF. As destiny would dictate, Col. Mande was elbowed out a few years after they captured power, got incarcerated and tortured in dungeon before he fled into exile, first to Rwanda, and onward to Sweden.

Uganda’s Intelligence later accused him of plotting to overthrow President Museveni’s government using the People’s Redemption Army (PRA) rebel group.

He was also involved in veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye’s escape in August 2001.

WHO IS MANDE?

Col Samson Mande’s UPDF service number RO 69 which puts him among the top 100 National Resistance Army Bush War fighters.

He commanded one of the first six independent units during the Bush War in the Luweero Triangle in 1983. He commanded 1st Battalion, 2nd Battalion, 3rd Battalion, 9th Battalion and Task Force which operated in Kyadondo-Matuga-Bombo-Masulita and Mukono District.

His Task Force merged with the late Brig Chefe Ali’s UNLF troops in 1984 to form the Western Axis frontline and the 11th Battalion in Rwenzori. By 1985 the 11th Battalion had captured enough weapons and trained enough personnel to form the 15th battalion, the crack battalion which Col Mande commanded as the NRA fighters advanced on the capital Kampala, which fell on January 26, 1986.



