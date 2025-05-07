I’m confident of retaining CEC seat- Kadaga

First Deputy Prime Minister of Uganda and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has assured members of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) that she is well-prepared to retain her party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) seat as first national vice chairperson female.

She made the remarks after being elected unopposed as Publicity Secretary of Busobya Zone in Mbulamuti, Kamuli District.

"I am ready for CEC, and the journey has started because we have an incomplete party business that needs sustainability. Yes, I'm confident I will retain it,’’ the Kamuli Woman MP said.

Ms Kadaga also emphasised the importance of respecting party structures and relating with grassroots voters.

"I have been their voice, mouthpiece, and loudspeaker, so they renewed their trust and mandate for me to speak for them across the rank and file of leadership. This is the trust I will not sacrifice nor betray," the Speaker emeritus of the 9th and 10th Parliament of Uganda added.

Ms Kadaga highlighted the need for policies that benefit the country and local stakeholders.

"Our biggest issue and agenda is unemployment created by the liberalisation of education, which has generated many graduates without jobs. It's our responsibility to create opportunities, establish necessary infrastructure to create employment, and have them get mentorship and equitable distribution of it," she said.

As the voice for Busoga, Ms Kadaga outlined her agenda for the forthcoming CEC term, including the actualisation of the economic corridor from Jinja to Buyende and the tarmacking of key roads in the region.

"For 40 years, I've been campaigning and pushing for the 150-kilometre road from Amber Court to Bukungu, which will open up the economic corridor," she explained.

The people of Busoga are closely watching the CEC elections, with some rallying behind Ms Kadaga against Speaker Anita Among who wants to replace her.