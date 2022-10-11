I’m in Kampala, says Ugandan MP reported missing in Nairobi

A Uganda Member of Parliament who was reported missing after taking a taxi in Nairobi, Kenya has been found.

Hours after media reports that he was reported missing when he boarded an Uber taxi from the Kilimani area to Nairobi City Center, Bukigai County MP (Bududa District), Mr David Wakikona on Tuesday afternoon told this publication that he was in Kampala.



“I am here [in Kampala], you come to Parliament you will see me,” Mr Wakikona told this reporter on phone.

Without divulging further details, the former State Minister of Trade and Antiquities, who sounded joyful and relaxed abruptly ended the phone call.

Kilimani Officer Commanding Police Division (OCPD), Mr Andrew Muturi on Tuesday afternoon also confirmed to Kenya media that Mr Wakikona was found by officers attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

According to Mr Muturi, the lawmaker had already traveled back to Uganda as the DCI conducts a further probe on the case.