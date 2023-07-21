I’m not afraid to see members quit FDC - party chairman

The national chairperson of the opposition Forum for Democratic Party (FDC), Mr Wasswa Birigwa, described as humiliating and unfortunate his July 20 alleged detention at his party head offices in Kampala where he had gone to address journalists.

"I have been told that the one who gave the order was the Secretary General (SG), Nandala Mafabi and he needs to explain to me and the country. I hope Mafabi will call me up and apologise, he hasn’t,” he said following the chaotic scenes witnessed at the opposition party head offices in Najjanankumbi.

Mr Birigwa was held for nearly six hours at the party headquarters, where he was scheduled to address the press on the ongoing infighting among party members. He was also expected to call for a suspension of the grassroots elections, a position opposed by the Party President Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Mr Mafabi.

He escaped by scaling the wall.

FDC national chairman, Wasswa Birigwa scales the wall fence of the party offices in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, on July 20, 2021. This was after he was held hostage inside the premises for several hours. PHOTO | MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI

Mr Birigwa did not take kindly to claims by Mr Nandala that the events were stage managed by his (Birigwa) group.

“Maybe he should have come to dance together. Is it narcissism, psychopathy? He is a sick man. His wellbeing is not correct. I have a heart problem. I need my medication which I did not go with because I did not think I would stay for five hours. Did he want me to die?” he wondered.

Events of last week with two factions trading accusations and counter accusations of partaking in funds allegedly from State House, exposed the underbelly of the once formidable opposition party which has now become a shadow of its former self.

Speaking on the issue at the center of the fallout that has split the party members into two two factions, Mr Birigwa said a committee that was instituted to investigate the claims, first raised by Dr Kizza Besigye, would table a report on July 28.

These findings are expected to inform the way forward.

Using the analogy of a child who steals sugar and lies yet the crystals are on their lips, Mr Bigirwa said: “Those accused may not come out to admit, but I did not partake."

He called upon party members to desist from attacking personalities and focus on amicably resolving the issues affecting the party.

The former diplomat, maintaining neutrality, belabored to explain the current unravelling in the party as a possible avenue for the party to cleanse itself and emerge better.

“Although I am annoyed, I think this was a good thing to happen because it showed our under belly. That we have dirt that needs to be swept away so that there will be a renewal of efforts to build a party for the future,” he said, calling on the warring parties to cease fire that he says is damaging the brand of the party.

He added: “I am not afraid to see people leaving FDC. It is a very powerful organisation and it has to be organic. Do a self-cleansing and become a new. I do not want that to happen but if it happens, so be it, it may even be an opportunity."





UPDATE: FDC National Chairman, Wasswa Birigwa, gives an account on what transpired yesterday when he was blocked from addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi. He says he was blocked by party president Patrick Amuriat. He is now addressing… pic.twitter.com/T8noYVYSBH — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) July 21, 2023



Abridged version of Mr Birigwa’s ordeal

It was very unfortunate what happened, and I apologise for what happened to the journalists. I am so sorry because whether we like it or not, the people who beat you up came from inside the headquarters of FDC and that really hurts to see such a noble party to have reached such a stage where we can hire goons to come to our premises and desecrate our premises and beat up people. I condemn it and those who hired them

When I arrived, they blocked my car from entering. They said they did not have keys and asked me to enter through the small gate. The person who was available was Eng. Patrick Amuriat, the party president.

I asked him what was going on, and he said I would not have the press conference. So I said, is it you, or is it SG? He said, “Chairman I cannot say, but you cannot have the press conference." I thought this was a joke, but he was serious. I said I would go and do it somewhere else. Upon reaching the gate, a young man called Meddie Musisi, said chairman, go back and sit. You cannot go out. I asked who ordered, and he could not tell me. Our chief security officer, Amin, was there, and he just sat there. He could not give an answer.

Then I realized I was indeed a hostage by my own party. I went back to Amuriat, and we had exchanges, and I was very perturbed. He pretended he was not part of it.

I went back and forth and these boys who were guarding me, half of them were drunk or on something. That was when I started devising a scheme to get out of there. Eventually, I gave these boys some money to drink, and some fell asleep. I pretended I was exercising. There was a chair I thought I could climb over, but I could not reach up.