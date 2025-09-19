I’m not aware of any abductions - Wangadya

Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) Chairperson, Mariam Wangadya, has stated that she is not aware of any recent abductions in the country.

According to Wangadya, abduction refers to the act of picking someone up, often not publicly, and disappearing them.

"My understanding of abduction is picking somebody, not publicly perhaps and disappearing that person. So I don’t know if that is happening currently in this country," she said.

Wangadya made these remarks on the sidelines of a UHRC tribunal session in Kampala on September 19, 2025, amid reports by the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party that some of their members are being detained incommunicado ahead of the 2026 general polls.

The UHRC chairperson emphasised that there's a tendency to conflate arrests with a abductions, which she believes is misleading and unfair.

"Sometimes there is a tendency of you people in the media, or some other people to conflate an arrest with an abduction. I’m not aware of any abductions which are happening," Wangadya stated.

She also drew a distinction between abductions and arrests, referencing Uganda's past experiences with abductions, including the disappearance of former Chief Justice Ben Kiwanuka in the 1970s.

"We have never seen him again. So for you to use abduction when you are referring to ordinary arrests I think is misleading and may also be unfair," Wangadya added.

The opposition NUP party has reported many cases of their members being detained incommunicado, but the most recent case is of the NRM cadre Mr Amos Rwangomani.

Mr Rwangomani was reportedly picked on August 14, while at Mulago business centre where he was having lunch and has not been seen since then.

"Some two guys came. They just called him and took him to the car. He went. Since then, we haven't known where he is. No communication. We don't know if he is alive or dead,” Mr Rwangomani’s wife, Ms Clare Atekateka said.



