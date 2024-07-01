I’m ready to return to prison over Nema evictions, says Ssewanyana

Makindye West legislator Allan Ssewanyana has vowed to oppose eviction of apparent wetland encroachers by the National Environmental Management Agency (Nema) in his constituency.

“We are not going to allow anyone in this area to be evicted without compensation when I’m around. I’m ready to go back to prison trying to save my voters,” he said at a meeting with locals facing eviction over encroachment on Kyetinda Wetland.

Affected residents include people from areas of Gaba-Katoogo, Munyonyo and Buziga, all in Kampala’s Makindye Division.

“All our phones are open and in case you see any excavator brought here, we shall swiftly respond to avert the situation in any way possible,” Ssewanyana remarked at the meeting also attended by Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago.

In 2019, Nema had threatened to evict hundreds of people in the division but it did not yield. But following evictions that left over 1,000 homeless in Lubigi, there are fresh fears that Nema may throw people out of wetlands in Kampala in a renewed crackdown.

“This is not a political matter. We therefore ought not to divide ourselves along political lines. Let’s work together and ensure justice is served,” Lukwago said.

He added: “The Nema Act 2019 they are talking about came when people had already settled on the land. They have acquired legal interests in wetlands with the authorization of government agencies like Uganda Land Commission, District Land Boards and many of them have got agreements and titles.”

The mayor reasoned that it is not acceptable to randomly cancel land titles of evictees claiming ownership in areas marked to be cleared in Nema’s latest operation.

“We have asked the area chairpersons to ensure that people prepare their respective records to serve as evidence for their ownership of these properties,” he said as he vowed legal action against Nema.

Makindye East MP Derrick Nyeko said they want the government to use the right approach that doesn’t affect people in anyway.

“We shall also use force to stop any attempts aiming at evicting our people not until they are compensated,” he reiterated.