I'm still marrying more, man with eight wives vows

The Mukono-based traditional healer in September 2023 shocked residents when he married seven wives at ago, and disclosed that he was not about to stop marrying more wives.

On August 10, 2025, Ssalongo Habib Ssezinga alias Nsikonnene headed to Ggera village in Ngogwe sub-county in Buikwe District to marry his eighth wife.

Mr Nsikonnene married 25- year-old Alice Namugerwa who is daughter to Mr. Hassan Kkonde.

Like in the previous seven marriages, after the introduction ceremony held at Mr Kkonde's home, the couple was wedded in a Muslim faith- Nikkah.

Mr Nsikonnene, 37, who was accompanied by his seven wives to the pompous ceremony found hundreds of local residents, many of them not officially invited for the event, but waiting to have a glimpse of him.

Earlier on Sunday morning, Nsikonnene, who was escorted by 30 boda bodas and 10 cars, had commenced the over 60Km journey to Ggera village from his home in Namasengere village in Kyampisi Sub-county.

Travelling in two separate vehicles, Nsikonnene's ecstatic wives waved to curious crowds that lined along the road from Namasengere village to Mukono Town.

Hajj Habibu Ssalongo Nsikonnene poses for a photo with his 7 wives on September 10, 2023 before taking them around Mukono District. PHOTO/FRED MUZAALE

Mr Nsikonnene travelled in a separate car and he too, waved to the crowds which chanted words in praise of him for being a real man.

"Nsikonnene you are a real man. All of us men should emulate you," one man shouted at Kalagi Town as he waved to Nsikonnene.

In Kalagi Town, boda boda riders that formed part of the convoy that escorted him, fuelled their motorcycles before they embarked on the journey.

Mr Nsikonnene bought gifts for the ceremony such as a motorcycle, furniture and others in Kalagi Town as a big crowd gathered to have a look at the now famous man.

" I have already started a business for my bride and when I get more resources, I will marry more wives. This one is not the last one," Mr Nsikonnene said.

During the event, Mr Kkonde, the bride's father asked her daughter to love her co-wives and her husband.

"You very well know that your husband has other wives, who have also come with him to marry you. You should love them and don't think of divorcing your husband," Mr Kkonde counselled his daughter.

As Mr Nsikonnene was being weddedwith his new bride, his seven wives sat some short distance away from where they made ululations.

They looked happy and after the Nikkah ceremony, they walked with their husband who was walking hand in hand with his new bride.

Mr Nsikonnene last year sired seven children from his seven wives.

Four of the children are boys while the three are girls.

Two of Nsikonnene's wives surprisingly said they were happy that their husband was marrying another "Sister" .

"We are escorting our husband to marry our Sister," one of Nsikonnene's wives happily said. All the eight wives stay in one house.

Two of Nsikonnene's wives are biological sisters.

Mr Asaph Jolooba, Mr Nsikonnene's confidant who was among the entourage said the traditional healer bought gifts worth over Shs50m for the parents of his new wife.

"He (Nsikonnene) was recently robbed of cash amounting to over Shs60m but this didn't deter him from going ahead with his plan of marrying an eighth wife.

Mr Nsikonnene and his bride and entourage arrived at his home at around 11Pm and he ushered his bride into the house where she will stay with the other seven wives.

There was no formal party at his home.



