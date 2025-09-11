I ran to Museveni for Nakivubo channel approval because of govt bureaucracy- Kiggundu



BY DAVID WALUGEMBE

Kampala businessman Hamis Kiggundu has said he was on July 25, 2025 prompted to approach President Museveni to approve his Nakivubo drainage channel renovation plans due to fear of what he described as unnecessary government bureaucracy.

Mr Kiggundu, who is the proprietor of Ham Enterprises Ltd, which is undertaking the renovation works, said he ran to Mr Museveni because of the urgency of the project after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) rejected clearing Nakivubo Stadium to host any international matches due to a lack of required standards.

Mr Kiggundu who has been at the centre of criticism on accusations that he overlooked the necessary authorities, including NEMA and KCCA, said he intends to modernise the channel infrastructure by widening and covering it, hence giving easy access to the stadium and safety.

“Things of government are bureaucratic and take time. I approached Mr Museveni about my plans, and he accepted. CAF officials told us that Nakivubo channel is hazardous outside the perimeters of the stadium, putting at risk the lives of the visitors with possibilities of causing diseases and limited access,” Mr Kiggundu told journalists on Wednesday, shortly after a five-member parliamentary committee appointed by Speaker Anita Among inspected the channel which the businessman has already sealed off.

The CAF officials first inspected our Nakivubo stadium and gave us a FIFA certificate, but after some time, the same CAF officials said that although the stadium was good, it could not be approved at the international standards when its surrounding infrastructure is in a shabby state,” he added.

Mr Kiggundu further noted that the ongoing redevelopment, beautification, and upgrade aim to promote the smart Kampala city, to control crime as thieves hide in the channel after snatching people’s property, and to create job opportunities since they are largely employing locals.

On August 26, 2025, the officials NEMA, KCCA and Mr Kiggundu were summoned by the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities, and State Enterprises (COSASE) to address concerns regarding the project’s environmental impact and the alleged mismanagement of public resources.

Speaker Among halted COSASE’s probe and instead appointed her own committee chaired by Mr Dan Kimosho. The other members are Mr David Kabanda, Mr Peter Mugema, Mr Muhamad Kibedi, and Mr Ibanda Rwemulikya, who were tasked to visit Mr Kiggundu’s premises on a fact-finding mission and submit a report to Parliament within 14 days.

After the inspection on Wednesday, Mr Kimosho said they will engage all the stakeholders, including the affected persons, the National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA), KCCA, and the State House before authoring their report.

“We must put focus on the cause of the construction, how it helps to address the existing challenges, and how it is contradictory to the regulations. It is too early for us to give an impression or lack of it; we will enquire from all stakeholders and compile a report,” Mr Kimosho said.