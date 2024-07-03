I shot Mayuge family in revenge, says SFC soldier

A prime suspect in the shooting of nine members of the same family in Namatale Village, Buwaya Sub-county, Mayuge District on Saturday, has spoken out on what he says triggered this grisly act.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the weekend incident, which left four people dead and five injured.

Special Forces Command (SFC) Public Information Officer, Maj Jimmy Omara, said Pte Herbertson Birivumbuka, who is attached to the elite military group, told interrogators that he acted out of revenge.

“The suspect says he was prompted to act that way because he was informed that his late mother and wife were killed through poisoning; so, he acted in revenge,” Maj Omara said in an interview yesterday.

He added: “Initially, the motive that was being fronted was land, but when our interrogators asked him what amount of land could make him shoot nine people, he said ‘the death of my mother and wife is linked to these people’.”

Maj Omara says they have an ‘open and shut’ case against Pte Birivumbuka, who was arrested in Mbarara on Sunday, and will rely on his alibi or whereabouts on the night of the shootings.

He, however, said Pte Birivumbuka’s arraignment before the SFC division court martial depends on how quickly their investigators gather evidence and statements from the witnesses.

The deceased were identified as Isaac Mudasi Buyinza, the head of the family; Nicholas Musasizi, 6; Resty Kantono, 13; and Elesi Kafuko, 15.

The injured include Ms Jessica Timugibwa, Buyinza’s wife; Ms Harriet Kyozira, his daughter; Ms Viola Kyakuwaire, the sister-in-law; and a relative only identified as Maureen, among others, who were taken to Iganga-Nakavule and Mulago hospitals.

The victims and suspects are related. The suspects include Pte Birivumbuka’s father Patrick Tagoba, who is the late Buyinza’s brother; Mr Sharif Mudasi, also known as Bosco Samanya, Pte Birivumbuka’s brother; and his wife Grace Kalungi.

Earlier, Maj Omara said Pte Birivumbuka escaped from his workplace on June 29 and went to Mayuge District where he allegedly committed the crime, after which he returned to work to avoid any possible suspicion.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson Diana Nandaula described Pte Birivumbuka as the missing link needed to complete the puzzle of the shootings.

Leaders react to shooting

Buwaya Sub-county chairman Hussein Kamali said prior to his death, Buyinza had reportedly approached him and other local leaders asking for security while complaining that people wanted to kill him over ‘family issues’.

The Nawanvubu Village chairman, Mr Siraje Tenywa, said Buyinza had also approached him, saying his life was in danger, and he advised him to file a formal complaint at Buwaya Police Station.