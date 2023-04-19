I’ve been baptised with fire – Minister Nandutu

Addressing journalists shortly after the Anti-Corruption Court in Kololo, Kampala committed her to High Court for trial, the State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Agnes Nandutu said she was firm but protested the manner in which her case was handled.

"I admit I have been baptised with fire. I am firm. However, why commit me to High Court for trial when the lower court (Anti-Corruption) has the mandate to handle this case?" the Bududa Woman MP questioned as she briefly addressed journalists moments after the grade one magistrate, Esther Asiimwe committed her to High Court for trial.

Ms Nandutu was arrested yesterday when she handed herself to police for questioning over the Karamoja iron sheets scandal that has left President Museveni’s government struggling to save face following public outcry.

She was arraigned before Anti-Corruption Court on Wednesday and charged with dealing with suspect property, contrary to section 21A (1) of the Anti-Corruption Act,2009 (as amended).

Ms Nandutu, however, denied the charges before the state prosecutor, Mr David Bisamuyu told court that police inquiries into her case were complete.

Although Ms Nandutu pleaded not guilty to the charges, Mr Bisamuyu said he had instructions from the DPP to have her sent to High Court for trial.

“I have instructions from the DPP to have the suspect committed to the High Court for trial. The committal papers are before you my lord,” he said before an indictment was read and the magistrate announced that the minister had been committed to stand trial.

Ms Asiimwe declined to hear Ms Nandutu’s bail application, arguing that she had no powers to do so.

As a result, she was remanded to Luzira Prison until May 3, 2023 when she’s expected to appear in court for further mention of the case.

The former TV journalist, becomes the third minister to be charged in court over the scandal.

Two ministers; Mary Gorreti Kitutu, the minister of Karamoja and Amos Lugolobi, the state minister for finance (planning) were also charged at the Anti-Corruption Court over corruption and for causing government loss after iron sheets meant to be relief materials for the people of Karamoja were diverted and shared among several MPs, ministers and technocrats in government.

At least 20 ministers and about 35 legislators across the country have been implicated in the scandal.

A number of senior ministers, including the VP, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, the speaker of Parliament Anita Among and the finance minister, Matia Kasaija are among the most senior ministers who received the iron sheets.

