I've observed Mao's leadership qualities for long- Museveni

President Museveni Wednesday said he had appointed Democratic Party (DP) president, Norbert Mao as the new Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister partly because of his individual qualities as a leader after observing him for him for “a very long time.”

“Mao has got his individual qualities as a leader which I have been watching for a very long time, but more importantly, this is the fourth attempt by patriots to unite the people of Uganda politically. Mao [‘s cooperation agreement] is our old efforts of uniting Uganda so that the country becomes stable and sustainably strong. So you can say the NRM attempt has two-thirds succeeded to keep Ugandans together,” Mr Museveni said Wednesday as he officiated at the swearing in ceremony of Mr Mao as the new Justice minister at State House Entebbe.

Citing the Parable of the Lost Sheep in the Bible (Matthew 18: 10–14) Gen (rtd) Museveni who was donned in his full army uniform and hat said there are “rumors” peddled by Christians that “even when Jesus had 99 sheep, he went out looking for one that was lost.”

“About 30 percent of my people left but it has been my job to bring them back with the idea of going back to what we didn't manage to get or to maintain; the one of UNC (Uganda National Congress),” added Mr Museveni who has been in power since 1986 when he shot his way to State House through a guerrilla warfare.

“I'm very glad that some of the people have come back,” the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces added as he addressed a relatively smaller gathering seated in a tent in the compound of State House.

At the event, Ms Beatrice Akello also took the oath of office as the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring.

“Ms Akello was one of my most hardworking RDCs and she did a very good job. She was one of the most successful RDCs in managing her district,” Mr Museveni,77, said of Agago Woman MP.

As he took oath earlier on, Mr Mao who has been at the helm of DP since February 20, 2010 when he was elected the party president said: "I, Norbert Mao, swear in the name of the Almighty God that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to the Republic of Uganda and that I will preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. [So help me God.]"

Since penning the deal with President Museveni last week, Mr Mao and DP secretary general Gerald Siranda have faced criticism mainly from the Opposition who have since characterised them as sell-outs.

Last week the DP parliamentary caucus led by Dr Micheal Lulume Bayiga (Buikwe South) said the appointment of Mr Mao as Justice Minister means that he has joined the Junta to fight the Opposition.