I've received death threats, State prosecutor in Ssegirinya, Ssewanyana case tells court

State prosecutor Mr Richard Birivumbuka (L) interacts with the defense counsel in the case, Shamim Malende on January 19, 2022. PHOTO/MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

By  Fahad Malik Jjingo

What you need to know:

  • Responding to Mr Birivumbuka’s complaint, the accused MPs “advised him to report to police as they can't establish whether the claims are true or false since they are imprisoned.”

The state prosecutor in a murder case against two opposition MPs has told court that he and his family have been receiving death threats.

