I was appointed on merit, Ayota defends himself in NSSF case

The new managing director of the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), Mr Patrick Ayota, has defended his appointment in court, saying he got the job on merit.

Mr Ayota, who was appointed to the helm of the Fund mid this year, bringing to an end a power vacuum at the institution, said he was appointed in an acting capacity due to his good performance, and he was confirmed to the substantive position.

“I note that nothing in his (Byarugaba)’s affidavits or the annexures thereto impeaches my competence to be appointed as the managing director of NSSF,” states Mr Ayota in his defence.

The case in point was filed by the outgoing NSSF managing director, Mr Richard Byarugaba, against the Attorney General and the Gender minister, Ms Betty Amongi, for allegedly rejecting his re-appointment as the Fund’s managing director.

Mr Ayota was later added onto the court case since its outcome could have a bearing directly on him.

Mr Ayota warned that the legal battles brought about by Mr Byarugaba could expose the members’ savings worth more than Shs18 trillion to risks of misuse and stagnation in growth.

“…the exercise of the court’s discretion and the interests of justice favour the stability of the Fund as opposed to the unmeritorious cries of a single disgruntled person whose recommendation for appointment was rejected based on sound, legal and cogent reasons,” Mr Ayota avers.

He further contends that the interests of justice for the countrywide membership of the Fund override any purported interest that Mr Byarugaba has in a leadership position that he was found unfit to occupy.

The former NSSF boss is also seeking court order to direct the minister to discharge her statutory duty to complete his re-appointment for another five-year term as it had been recommended by the board.