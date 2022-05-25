I was duped into donating my kidney, man tells judge

Court yesterday heard that a businesswoman in Mbarara District duped her shop attendant into donating his kidney to save her late husband.

While appearing before Justice Andrew Bashaija of the International Crimes Division of the High Court, Mr Brain Arinaitwe, 31, told court that Ms Miria Rwigambwa through deception organised, facilitated and prepared him to go to India for removal of his body part.

“After working for a few months, Ms Rwigambwa requested me to donate a kidney to her sick husband, the late John Rwigambwa, which I first hesitated to do before consulting my mother but Ms Rwiganbwa refused me,” Mr Arinaitwe said.

The 31-year-old said he was taken to Mulago and Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya, for HIV, syphilis and blood group type testing.

Court heard that a week after the tests were done, Ms Rwigambwa handed Mr Arinaitwe his passport, visa and ticket to India which indicated that he was going as a caretaker with her stepson Dickson Tumwebaze.

He stated that the information on a birth certificate presented herself and husband as their biological parents.

In India

While in the hospital, the late Rwigambwa handed over his phone to Mr Arinaitwe who began communicating with Ms Rwigambwa about the health of her husband.

“This is when Ms Rwigambwa told me that I was not in the hospital as a caretaker but as a donor. We had to go to the Ugandan Embassy to change the details after luring me with hefty rewards, which included part of the family arcade and two plots in Mbarara in return for the kidney donation although no written agreement to this effect was made,” Mr Arinaitwe said.

However, Ms Rwigambwa’s husband died shortly after the transplant and upon returning to Uganda, she alleged that her stepson and Mr Arinaitwe had killed her husband, and therefore, forfeited all the promises she had made.

Court also heard that Ms Rwigambwa made sex advances at Mr Arinaitwe who refused and she chased him out of her home.

“When I asked about the promised gifts, Ms Rwigambwa told me to ask my mother before throwing me out of her house. I travelled to Kampala where I was helped by Mr Dickson Musinguzi who footed by medical bills,” he said.