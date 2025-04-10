I was kept in confinement and beaten, Pakistani national testifies against human trafficker

One of the 16 Pakistani nationals who were trafficked from home country to Uganda by one of their own has told the Court that his trafficker confiscated his phone and passport, held him in confinement for 28 days in Namuwongo, a Kampala suburb, and forced him to sell his house to pay him over Shs30m.

Mr Abbas Shabbir, 45, told the Nakawa Chief Magistrate’s Court on April 10 that Mr Haideri Aber, who was arrested in April last year, not only conned him and his other 15 colleagues over $350m (approximately Shs350m) but also kept him under confinement and subjected him to all kinds of torture.

Mr Aber, who has been on remand in Luzira since April last year, was arrested after immigration found out that he had led a racket of suspected traffickers that defrauded fellow Pakistani nationals by promising to find them high-paying jobs in Uganda. The victims included 10 males, 2 females, and 3 minors. Thirteen of these victims have since returned to Pakistan. At the same time, three, including Shabbir, Rashid Masih, and Ali Amanat, remained in Uganda to fight for their stolen money and seek justice.

“Your Lord, this man you see here in the dock (Aber) has caused me the greatest suffering. He came and lied to me that he can get me a job in Uganda that pays highly, but what I got in return is maximum suffering, kept me in confinement, and made me lose my only house, which I sold through my brother to pay him,” the teary Shabbir told the court.

He narrated that the suspect, whom he met around September 2023 in Pakistan, informed him that he would get him a job in Uganda that pays up to Pakistani Rupees (PKR) 400,000 (Shs 5m) to save him from his then low-paying driver job, which earned him PKR 50,000 (Shs 650,000) monthly.

“He (Aber) asked for PKR 700,000 (Shs 9.1m) in total for everything, and in November, I took PKR 100,000 (Shs 1.3m), which I gave to his wife in Pakistan since he had already returned to Uganda. Subsequently, my brother sent another PKR 300,000 (Shs 3.9m) to the account he gave me, and when I arrived in Uganda on December 10, 2023, I gave him $1,000 (Shs 3.7m) to complete the money,” he said.

Haideri Aber who is accused of trafficking 16 Pakistan national appearing before the Nakawa Chief Magistrate Court on April 10

Shabbir told the Nakawa Chief Magistrate, Erias Kakooza, that upon reaching Entebbe International Airport, the suspect picked him up at the airport and took him to Namuwongo to his (suspect’s) younger brother, where he spent a night.

“I was later picked up the following day by Aber, and he took me to a certain dilapidated house still within Namuwongo, where he confiscated my passport and phone, and this is where suffering started,” he said. In this house, the victim noted that he was only given an old sheet, made to sleep on a floor, and fed on a Rolex (mixture of fried eggs and chapati), while the suspect started demanding money from him as they beat him.

“I was compelled to ask my Dubai-based brother to go to Pakistan and sell my only house at PKR 1.1m (Shs 14.6m), which was sent to Aber on the account of his son, which he gave my brother. All was not done; he remained asking for money, and my brother again sent him another PKR 117,000 (Shs 1.5m),” he said.

After 28 days in the dilapidated house, which was being guarded by two men, the victim told the court that he got a chance of sneaking out, when he managed to locate a nearby mosque, where he found some Pakistani nationals to whom he narrated his story, and they helped him.

“After this narration, these Pakistani nationals took me to their home in Najjera and afterwards called Aber, who came. They asked him everything, which he admitted and promised to start paying back my money, but they wisely called the police, which arrested him, and I managed to regain my phone and passport,” he said.

“My Lord, I am seeking justice. Let the court compel this man to refund my money and face justice,” he appealed.