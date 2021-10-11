I was too angry to stand in 2021 elections- Besigye

By Perez Rumanzi More by this Author

Former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye has revealed that he could not stand for presidency or even participate in the 2021 general election because he ‘‘was angry over leaders failing to understand the political dynamics of the time and instead turning to fight for political positions.’’

“Silence could not help let’s now stand and face each other in the eye and see what will come out. So now I have come fully,” Dr Besigye said.

He was on Sunday speaking at the burial of one of the big funders of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party in Rukungiri District, Mr Ben Phenehas Kizahi, at Maya Village, Kitimba Ward in Rukungiri municipality.

“I never had anger at you local people but I had issues with my people over how they managed our works, that’s why you see my MP is now yellow, how could this happen?’’ Dr Besigye said.

He added: ‘‘it’s us who did it for ourselves not understanding what to do. Old people not understanding what to do is of great sorrow. The place we had liberated to also be like this? I had anger with these people.”

Dr Besigye further castigated government over the education system in the country.

“The education we get should be about solving challenges- not just going to class for alphabets. We are in a very hard country. Most schools shall never open,” Dr Besigye echoed.

The four-time former presidential candidate further faulted government programs intended for wealth creation like Emyoga, parish model- saying ‘‘they are aimed at hood winking Ugandans to remain docile.’’

Mr Kizahi, 67, died on Friday at International Hospital of Kampala (IHK) after battling from multiple illnesses and is survived by eight children and a widow.

Dr Besigye described him as ‘‘a committed fighter whose resilience both in business, family and communities produced knowledge for the people around him to change into positive thinking.’’