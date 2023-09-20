I will be nominated for FDC presidency on Thursday, says Amuriat

Patrick Amuriat Wednesday morning announced that he will be nominated for reelection as Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president, deepening uncertainty in the crisis-wracked opposition party.

“I'm going to be nominated as president tomorrow,” Amuriat said.

Geared for his faction’s embrace, Amuriat called on the rival Katonga outfit to democratically challenge his leadership which has turned stormy even as he urges a fresh 5-year-term.

"You don’t try to stage a coup against leaders. What they should be doing is coming to Najjanankumbi tomorrow and see how to throw us out through an election,” he remarked ahead of a controversial vote planned for next month.

He added: “For now, we are the FDC leadership until October 6. That National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and election will happen come rain or shine.”

On Wednesday, Amuriat reiterated his willingness to lead charges against leftists and founding party president Dr Kizza Besigye.

“We will take him on based on what he does. Maybe this is the time for us to part ways but as the leadership in Najjanankumbi, our wish is to unite,” said the FDC leader since 2017.

Reacting to his remarks, Katonga faction’s interim treasurer general Francis Mwijukye reproached Amuriat for failing to solve problems in the party founded over two decades ago.

“I'm disappointed that the person I campaigned for has ended up this way. His ways are not different from the ones of President Museveni who we are fighting to remove from power,” he told NTV Uganda on Wednesday.

Mwijukye warned that chances for dialogue were fast fading for the Amuriat-led Najjanankumbi unit.

“We will get to Najjanankumbi and ask the impostors to go away. Sooner than later, we’re going to liberate FDC. We’re going to force police to show their colors and then proceed to liberate Uganda,” he added.

“My former president Amuriat should realize that times have changed. For Amuriat to say that he loves FDC more than the founding members and Besigye means that…that means Amuriat just wants to eat FDC,” Mwijukye observed.

Meanwhile, Mwijukye has also dismissed embattled FDC secretary general Nathan Nandala Mafabi’s self-proclaimed bid for presidency in 2026.

“Before we sought out the confusing elements in FDC and opposition, let’s not even talk about someone saying they will contest for presidency (at national level) in 2026,” said Mwijukye who is also a lawmaker.

On Tuesday, delegates citing the party constitution defied a court order to attend a conference called by the FDC national chairman Wasswa Birigwa.

The meeting in Kampala adopted several resolutions, including the suspension of Amuriat's leadership-and naming Kampala Mayor Erias Lukwago to lead the party on interim basis.

