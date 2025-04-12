I will continue fighting for freedom - Eron Kiiza

Kiiza: Prison life is never good. The good thing is for it to end and for me it ended. It ended on Friday and I’m happy that it ended.

Does this break your spirit of defending human rights? Not only for Dr Kizza Besigye but also other Ugandans who would want to, when they see you a lawyer who has defended human rights [going] to prison, does it break your spirit?

Kiiza: No, my spirit is intact for the rule of law, for human rights and freedom. So, there is no talk of breaking spirits, no. It is our spirits that are strong and that we must break the dictatorship, the tyranny and the violation of our human rights.

Let's talk about today's case—about the bail ruling that you, your clients and the lawyers, have been applying for. This is not the first time Dr Besigye has been charged with treason or misprision of treason but also been denied bail. Do you expect him to get temporary freedom today?

Kiiza: Yes, we are itching to greet him, to hug him, to laugh with him, to dine with him because we know that there is no other reason why a court would withhold bail from the old duo of Besigye and Lutale. They are of advanced age, they are old people, they are frail, physically they are not in the best shape, you don't want to keep frail people who are old in prison. But also, there is a very legal reason, constitutional or otherwise, both in law and logic, we should have the High Court set them free on bail.

You went to prison because you were charged and sentenced before the court-martial. The Supreme Court ruled that that was an illegality. But as we speak, the Cabinet has already sat and is coming up with amendments to the UPDF Act, which will soon be coming to Parliament. You may see others like you being taken to the court martial, charged and taken back to prison. How do you view this move by the Cabinet and Parliament that perhaps will be sitting again over this same matter?

Kiiza: The Cabinet is implementing the anger of President Museveni and his CDF [chief of defence forces] towards the judicial restraining of the military from intruding into civilian space. That's all they are doing. It is sheer impunity. They know that they cannot amend the Constitution through amending the UPDF Act. So, whatever they are doing, they are wasting time. But as far as the law is concerned, we shall continue pursuing legal initiatives, legal means, we shall continue pushing legally to ensure that the soldiers have no authority to try civilians like the Constitution says, like the Supreme Court has said. We shall defend the Constitution, and we shall defend the Supreme Court decision every step of the way.

How was life in prison for you?

Kiiza: Prison life is tough at the mental level because you're missing your home, your loved ones, your friends, and your work. And most importantly, you're missing your freedom. So, to that extent, prison life is never easy. Make no mistake. It can't be easy. So, it's tough at a mental level, especially.

When you say it was tough, do you mean in terms of food, sleeping?

Kiiza: No, no, the food was fine. I managed to secure private arrangements for food, so I was eating my food, and it was fine. The people were respectful and cooperative, and the inmates welcomed me. They were even happy that I was detained, the inmates because they think that more lawyers should be detained, more judicial officers should be detained, so that they can have a first-hand feel of what the detention conditions are, and they can know what it is they are defending or deciding on. The impression among inmates is that lawyers are living in another world which is detached from their world, and they need to get closer to it. So, I was welcomed in that context in detention, and they are expecting hopefully to get even judicial officers in detention. I don't share that expectation. I believe we don't need to be in prison to do a good job, but that's what the inmates told me.

You are a brilliant lawyer and a human rights defender. Will you give an account of your experience in a prison diary? Maybe for those who have not been in prison, who don't know what you went through, will you give them such a writing, a book, of what you experienced in prison?

Kiiza: Yes, I'm still resting [but] once I'm done, we are thinking about that, yes.

You were sent by the court-martial to prison, and as a lawyer, are you conversant with the charges against you?

Kiiza: I was sent [to jail] by a kangaroo military tribunal headed by someone who has never stepped into law school. He was acting on illegal advice from Tukachungura, a problematic fellow and another of all wrong-headed guys at the Kangaroo Corp. Everything that happened there was illegal, against me, against Besigye. It's now behind us. We are here to open a new chapter. What we had been telling them about their illegality, about their criminality, about the abduction, the Supreme Court affirmed it. We are on the right side of history. We are on the side of the law. We are on the side of the Constitution. We are on the side of liberty, and that's what we shall continue doing. Defending the Constitution, defending our courts, defending our liberties.

The Executive has not given up. They are planning to amend the UPDF Act.

Kiiza: President Museveni was annoyed; he made that very clear. The CDF was angry, he made that very clear. And the Cabinet is implementing the anger of those two gentlemen of that family, instead of implementing the Constitution, it's despicable, to be honest.

But is your spirit now broken?

Kiiza: No, no, my spirit is unbreakable, and I will continue fighting for freedom, together with the Lord Mayor. We'll be back.

Erias Lukwago: You don't know the person you are talking about. He has endured everything. His resilience is quite commendable. We applaud him for that, for being so strong, steadfast and withstanding all the challenges, because what we are encountering right now is a monster, which is ready to swallow all of us. It's not only him. You know how many lawyers are suffering right now. Our president is considered a fugitive just because he has stood firm and said, we have now to change the direction, the trajectory of the bar. It's not on course. We have to change it. We have to take a different direction to fight for justice, for rule of law, for constitutionalism. Now they are witch-hunting him, persecuting him.

Any final words to the human rights defenders?

Kiiza: One last word to human rights defenders is that we must stay the course, we must continue trumpeting freedom, and we must continue defending our Constitution and the good judicial decisions that have come out of our courts.