I will fight Museveni to the end - UPC’s Akena

Uganda People's Congress (UPC) party leader, Mr Jimmy Akena Obote, has made it clear that he is not ready to hang up his political boots despite not being nominated to run for the presidency in the 2026 General Election.

The son of Uganda’s two-time president, Dr Milton Obote, who doubles as Lira City East Member of Parliament, also urged his supporters to fight President Museveni up to January 15, 2026.

Uganda’s fast-approaching presidential election will be held on January 15, 2026, and Mr Museveni, 81, who has ruled Uganda under the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party for nearly four decades, is running again for another term.

Addressing a rally at the old Akii-Bua Stadium, Lira City, on October 22, 2025, Mr Akena emphasised that his dream cannot be killed or locked away, arguing that he's committed to improving the health and welfare of Ugandans.

While campaigning for nominated UPC parliamentary candidates, including his wife, Betty Amongi, who is running for the Lira City Woman parliamentary seat, Mr Akena decided to start with a gospel song.

And the key of the song was that “my tomorrow must be greater than today. And it doesn't matter what they do to me, what they say, whatever they do, I am moving ahead for a better tomorrow.”

Mr Akena said he is in politics for a better tomorrow.

“That is what we do. And as politicians, we use words to sell our message. Now, there are people who are saying Akena has been defeated. There are those who are saying Akena has been locked up, forget about him. I have not given up. Whether you knock me down, I will get up again and I will continue until the end because I am not finished. UPC is not finished, and the [presidential] election of 2026 is not finished,” he said.

The legislator said despite facing challenges and sharp criticisms, he knows the one who is behind his problem.

“And the one person who I am targeting now up to January 15, 2026 is Yoweri Museveni. We are going to fight. I am telling every UPC member, this fight is not over. Up to the 15th of January, we are going to fight,” he added.

“I will continue, I don't know if you people remember the Man U (Manchester United) of yesterday, not the one of today. Man U of yesterday, you never write off Man U, even if it's 88 minutes, Man U is still playing. Until the final whistle goes, you do not stop playing, you do not stop fighting.”

When asked whether they are ready for the battle, supporters raised their hands as they rallied behind Mr Akena, viewing him as a symbol of hope and unity for Uganda.

“Because Akena is not stopping, Akena is not giving up, Akena is going to go up to the end. At the beginning, when we had the national anthem, I went on one knee. That is what those of us in sports do when we are protesting something. You don't have to fight anybody, you don't have to do anything, when you are annoyed and they are doing wrong to you, you get down on one knee,” he said.

“And I am now asking all of you who believe Akena should be on the ballot. The next time the national anthem plays and you are there and you are supporting Akena, you show them you support Akena by getting down on one knee. Let them know we are not defeated. Let them know they cannot take Lango for granted. We are here for a purpose.”







