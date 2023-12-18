I will finalise milk deal – new Algerian ambassador

The new Algerian ambassador to Uganda, Mr Mohamed Khelifi, has said he is finalising the Uganda-Algerian milk deal.

The deal will see Uganda export her dairy products, especially milk, to Algeria.

While officiating at the Uganda-Algeria Alumni Association maiden dinner in Kampala at the weekend, Mr Khelifi said: “We are in the final processes and soon Uganda will start exporting milk powder to Algeria because we (Algerians) have tested it and found out that it is of high quality and ready to consume it.”

He added that Uganda and Algeria enjoy a politically-cordial relationship and their next focus will be on transforming its citizens.

Khelifi was appointed as the ambassador to Uganda by President Abdelmadjid Tebboune of Algeria two months ago. He arrived in Uganda on December 12 and presented his credentials to President Museveni two days later before officially starting his duties.

“We discussed numerous bilateral issues all rotating around economic transformation for our two countries and how we can lift the lives of our citizens,” he said.

Milk deal

In March, Mr Museveni signed numerous trade deals with his Algerian counterpart including the milk deal.

Under the deal, Uganda is expected to export milk products worth $500m (Shs1.9 trillion) to the North African country.

Several talks have been held between the two countries including one in October where the President met a group of Algerian investors and assured them of Uganda’s readiness and capacity to produce as much milk as they may demand.

Uganda looks at the deal as a lasting solution to its milk market crisis.

According to the Dairy Development Authority (DDA), Uganda’s milk production rose from 2.08 billion litres in 2015 to 2.81 billion litres in 2021 and is projected to have increased further. The dairy exports have also for the last four years been valued at Shs358.6b.

Uganda had planned to start the Algeria exports with first consignment containing 120,000 metric tonnes from her three current leading producers; Amos Dairies, Brookside Dairies, and Pearl Dairies but failed due to unfinished technicalities.

“We shall surely import the powdered milk as well as other products from Uganda because our major aim now is raising our citizens’ economic potential,” Mr Khelifi said.

The alumni dinner, which was held under the theme lessons of overcomers, saw Ugandans, who studied in Algeria, share their experiences and expertise.

The ambassador said his country is ready to give more scholarships to Ugandans which he said will increase more partnerships.