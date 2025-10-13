I will focus on my family and faith, says outgoing IGG Kamya

Outgoing Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Olive Namisango Kamya has for the first time ever since she was dropped as the country’s top anti-graft watchdog boss, come out publicly to say that she is going to spend more time with her family as she awaits what God has in store.

Ms Kamya, who was dropped last week as the IGG by President Museveni, and replaced by High Court Judge Aisha Naluzze Batala, yesterday told this publication that she would not participate in elective politics but rather lead a private life.

“For now, I just want to enjoy my family. I plan to enjoy my family, and then I will see what God brings because when you pray, God does things for us. I am not thinking of standing, seeking any elective position for now, but I will engage in politics as a civic duty to campaign for my candidate, pay my taxes, vote, and I will do everything as my civic duty requires, but I will not be seeking election,” Ms Kamya said shortly after attending a service at Nateete Martyrs Church, Kampala yesterday.

Former IGG Beti Kamya (C) attends service at Nateete Martyrs Church in Kampala on October 12, 2025. PHOTO/GEOFREYMUTUMBA

Accompanied by her family, including her children, in-laws, and grandchildren, the smartly dressed Kamya attended a thanksgiving service, where she thanked God for blessing her and enabling her to fulfil her tasks with ease.

“I came to thank God for his goodness to me…now that I have completed my four years that God gave me as the IGG. I needed to come and thank Him…I want to send my appreciation to the President for allowing me to serve first as a minister, then as IGG, which has broadened my perception of the issues of this country in terms of leadership, service. I have been so blessed,” she said.

Ms Kamya added: “I want to send out positive vibes to everybody in the universe; the new IGG, my colleagues, the deputy IGGs, and the rest of the people in the IG institution I have been working with. It has been a great team.”

Kamya was appointed IGG on July 15, 2021, replacing Justice Irene Mulyagonja, who served between 2012 and 2019. Kamya had also served as the minister for Kampala and minister for Lands, Housing, and Urban Development before becoming the IGG.

As the IGG, Ms Kamya investigated several high-profile officials and government institutions, for example, at the National Medical Stores, Isimba Power Plant, the Karamoja Iron Sheets scandal, and irregularities in the Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, among others.

She describe her four-year term as challenging, adding that because of God’s grace, she came out victorious.

“I have had a very challenging four years, but by the grace of God, I have come out happy that I served, did my best. No job does not have a challenge, likewise the IGG job, but the biggest challenge here is being under-resourced. That institution requires to be funded to work towards the masses’ expectations,” she said.

WATCH: “There is no job that doesn't have challenges. Even the job of the IGG has many challenges, but I think the biggest challenge is being under-resourced. That institution needs to be properly resourced,” said Beti Kamya, the former IGG, after her thanksgiving prayer service… pic.twitter.com/bHefktSpfE — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) October 12, 2025

Mr Daniel Lusambya Kyazze, a faithful at Nateete Martyrs’ Church, described Ms Kamya as a devoted Christian who has served her people diligently with maximum integrity, hard work, and unwavering love.

“During her tenure as the minister for Kampala, Nateete got the best roads, and this is just one of the very many good things we have benefited from her as the one person God raised from us. We are grateful to God for the favour he bestowed upon us,” he said.

