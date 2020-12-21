I will give 50% of national budget to local government, says Amuriat

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

By BARBARA NALWEYISO More by this Author

MITYANA- The Forum for Democratic Change presidential candidate, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, yesterday spent the larger part of his day walking due to impassable roads in Kassanda amd Mityana districts.

The roads that snake through swamps and wetlands have been damaged by rain.

At Kigenda swamp in Mityana District, part of Amuriat’s convoy got stuck in the mud, spending almost an hour before eventually navigating through.

The media van also got stuck in the mud, blocked two police vans that had been trailing and teargassing FDC supporters who gather at different trading centres.



Mr Amuriat’s team spent close to an hour at Lusolo where the road was cut off. Vehicles in his convoy had to use a longer route of about six kilometres as he and the team waited to connect.

“In the meantime, there is nothing we can do but when the FDC government takes over power, we shall allocate 50 per cent of the national budget to the local government to make sure they deliver quality services. This road section does not need refilling with soil, but drainage channel and culverts so that water does not accumulate here,’’ he said.

Mr Amuriat, who is a civil engineer by profession, stopped a truck that had brought murram to fill the damaged section of the road. He said it was corruption because the leaders in the area have slept on their jobs.

“We shall make sure we fight corruption because this is not an isolated case, it is all over the country. Both Uganda National Roads Authority and districts have engineers and equipment, but they are sleeping on their jobs,” Mr Amuriat added.

Advertisement

He also said Mityana, Kassanda and Mubende have witnessed high levels of land grabbing by the government officials and that if elected, he would ensure land that was grabbed is given back to the people.

Residents react

Several residents in Mityana and Kassanda said they are tired of the poor roads and other delivery.

Mr James Matovu, a resident in Kassanda Town Council, said: “Look at these buldings, they are all new but because of dust, they look old. Even if we paint them now, tomorrow, they will be dirty. The government has neglected us and we seem not to be part of the country.”

Mr Bashir Ssemuyaba, the chairperson of Thurban Road Village in Central Division, said the bad roads are affecting business.

“Kanoni - Mityana road and Mityana- Busunju road are the most essential roads to the development of Mityana since they link to other districts . They need to be tarmacked,” Mr Semuyaba said.

editorial@ug.nationmedia

