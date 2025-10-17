I will help children of war veterans, says Muntu

The Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) presidential candidate, Maj Gen (rtd) Mugisha Muntu, has promised to help children of fallen National Resistance Army (NRA) war veteran’s access the benefits promised to their late fathers.

Many war veterans and their relatives have for decades been pushing for compensation for property they lost during the five-year guerrilla war between 1981 and 1986 that brought the current government into power.

A large number of claimants are living in the districts of Luweero, Nakasongola, Kiboga, and Nakaseke, which were the epicentre of the five-year rebellion.

While canvassing for voters in Kalungu District on Wednesday, Gen Muntu, a former army commander, said funds for veterans’ payments exist, but blamed the delays for compensation on mismanagement.

“I am very sure the money for compensating war veterans is there, but there could be unscrupulous individuals in the system who divert it for personal gain. That’s why it never reaches the rightful beneficiaries here,” Gen Muntu said.

This came to the fore after some families of the bush war veterans who attended the rally complained that they are living in poverty despite their fathers’ sacrifices in the liberation struggle.

He assured the families that his leadership would prioritise transparency. “If you trust me with the presidency, I will ensure every soldier and their family receives what they are owed. We must restore fairness and integrity,” he said.

One of the affected family members, Ms Rest Namuddu, narrated to Gen Muntu how her late father, Laulensiyo Lukwago, fought bravely during the bush war, but died before receiving his benefits.

“My father served with courage and loyalty. He fought until the end, thinking that his children would enjoy his fruits under the government he brought to power. But since his demise, we have received nothing,” Ms Namuddu said.

“We have tried every office from veterans’ affairs to the district headquarters, but we are always told our documents are still being processed. We feel tired now,” she added.

The NRA, which later became the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF), waged a five-year guerrilla war that ended in 1986, bringing Mr Museveni and the NRM to power.

Since then, the government has been promising to compensate families of fallen fighters. However, several reports indicate bureaucratic delays have hindered the process.

On September 18, Luweero Triangle Minister Alice Kaboyo announced that the government had released Shs6.1 billion for payment of the civilian war debt claimants from the districts of Luweero, Nakaseke and Nakasongola.