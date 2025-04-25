I will not take part in NRM primaries, says minister Sekindi

State Minister for Water, Aisha Sekindi, has announced that she will not participate in the forthcoming National Resistance Movement (NRM) primaries, citing concerns over a plot to rig her out.

Speaking at the burial of late Ahmed Mwanje, former chairperson of Kirinya Cell in Lukaya Town Council on Thursday, Ms Sekindi claimed that a clique within the district NRM camp is working to undermine her politically.

"The party leadership issued a directive that once you participate in party primaries and lose, you should not come back as an independent. "When I looked at our register in Kalungu, I resolved not to participate in the primaries," she said.

She praised the district NRM registrars for their work, but alleged that the voters' register was tampered with by some party members from Kalungu.

According to Sekindi, the district NRM registrars did a perfect job, registering around 60,000 members. However, when the register was sent to Kampala, over 7,000 people were added, which raised her suspicions.

"How can I participate in such a sham process to land into a trap?" she asked.

Ms Sekindi cited her past experiences with NRM primaries, which she described as chaotic.

"I participated in party primaries in 2016 and 2021, and I don't want my people to experience the same," she said.

She expressed concern that the primaries could lead to conflicts and problems for the electorate.

The minister also defended her decision to work with opposition figures in Kalungu, saying, "I respect them; these are leaders elected by the people, and I have to work with them to implement government programmes."

She specifically mentioned her collaboration with district chairperson Kamadi Nyombi Mukiibi and legislators Joseph Ssewungu and Francis Katabaazi, all of whom are affiliated with the National Unity Platform (NUP).

However, Sekindi's decision has sparked controversy, with some NRM leaders accusing her of hobnobbing with NUP politicians. Sekindi insists that she is not a member of NUP but rather working with duly elected leaders to deliver government services to the people.

The internal wrangles within NRM in Kalungu have persisted since the 2021 general elections, with some party members accusing Sekindi of conniving with NUP politicians. The party's chairperson in Kalungu, Twaha Kiganda Ssonko, has denied Sekindi's allegations, saying that the party's national secretariat has not yet released the approved voters' register to districts.

"We're going to investigate what she's saying," Kiganda said. "I'll authoritatively comment about her allegations after getting the register from Kampala, the only register I have now is a copy of what we sent to the secretariat."

Ms Sekindi will face stiff competition in the upcoming general elections, with six other women vying for the district woman MP seat.

The candidates include Aisha Waliggo, Suzan Namatta, Dr. Margaret Ntambaazi Nabaggala, Josephine Nakuya, Beth Nakalema, and Hellen Nakeeya from NRM. Waliggo, who contested against Sekindi in the 2021 district woman MP race, garnered 8,754 votes, while Sekindi secured 28,451 votes.

The NRM primaries are scheduled to take place in July, with party members expected to start expressing interest and nomination for party structure elections at the village level. The party will choose its parliamentary flag bearers for the next general elections on July 16.

