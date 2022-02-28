I will reward all MPs who saved me from censure – Muhwezi

Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi

By  Robert Muhereza

What you need to know:

  • In a message read for her by Gen Muhwezi, the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, congratulated the Matekes for the golden jubilee celebrations and thanked them for their dedication to serving God. 

The Minister for Security, Maj Gen Jim Muhwezi, has promised to reward all the Members of Parliament (MPs) who did not sign a petition to censure him by attending all public functions in their constituencies if he is invited. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.