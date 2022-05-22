I will speak about coffee deal soon, says Museveni

President Museveni has said he will publicly speak on matters surrounding the controversial coffee agreement on June 7.

Mr Museveni, in his last night’s televised address on the current commodity prices, on what he called disoriented discussion on the said coffee agreement by a section of legislators last week.

“I will touch on the issue of the so-called coffee deal that was being discussed in Parliament the other day,” President Museveni said last evening.

“I could see fundamental disorientation in the position of some of the speakers that were speaking in Parliament,” he added.

The President then promised to speak on the matter in detail at the given date, reasoning that he did not want to “touch, touch, here and there,” [provide scanty information].

His revelation comes after Parliament last week voted to terminate the coffee deal that was previously signed between the government and Uganda Vinci Coffee Limited, a company that has been linked to an Italian investor, Ms Enrica Pinetti.

The government, in the deal, had among several things waived all taxes as well as offered free land, water, electricity and monopoly to buy premium coffee, an agreement that had kicked up a storm in the country.