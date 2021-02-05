I will support elected MP - minister Muyingo

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

The Bamunanika County Member of Parliament who is also State minister for Higher Education, Mr John Chrysostom Muyingo, has said he will continue supporting various community projects in the area despite being voted out of Parliament.

Mr Muyingo, who has served as MP for Bamunanika County since 2011, lost the seat to National Unity Platform (NUP) party candidate, Mr Robert Ssekitoleko, in the recently concluded elections.

Speaking to Daily Monitor in an interview yesterday, the minister said he respects the voters’ decision and pledged to work with the new MP.

“It is not good to start doubting our capacity as people of Bamunanika to progress in terms of development projects simply because Muyingo will soon be out of Parliament. I pledge my support to the new MP- elect because he is my son. I will continue supporting all the development projects because Bamunanika is my home area that we need to develop as a team,” Mr Muyingo told Daily Monitor on Wednesday.

He added: “It is also true that in the course of our programmes, I will ensure that we do not antagonise the legislative role of the Bamunanika MP but help him to realise development of the area.”

Mr Muyingo’s remarks follow rumours and speculations by a section of the constituents that some of the projects championed by him, including the Bamunanika Education Scholarship Fund could be scaled down or even, withdrawn.



The projects in Bamunanika County aim at uplifting peoples’ livelihoods, education standards and the general welfare of the people of Luweero.

“I have recently received different telephone calls from parents seeking clarity on the fate of their children on the Bamunanika Scholarship Fund since Muyingo will soon not be the area MP. All these children will continue with their education,” he said.

Through the Bamunanika Constituency Development Fund, an estimated 7,000 students have reportedly benefitted.

Although during inception, the scholarship programme targeted the bright students who had school fees issues, in 2018 the terms were revised to cater for children from the less fortunate families.

On January 20, the Luweero District Returning Officer, Mr Nathan Nabaasa, declared Mr Ssekitoleko as MP- elect for Bamunanika County with 27,850 votes against Mr Muyingo’s 24,483 votes.

Mr Ssekitoleko is a former political assistant to Mr Muyingo and one of the first beneficiaries of the Bamunanika Constituency Education Fund.

He believes his victory was hard- earned after failing to make it to Parliament at his first attempt in 2015 for the same seat.

The MP-elect says after taking office in May his cardinal role will involve ensuring that projects in Bamunanika County benefit all residents and not a select few.

“We have had very good projects initiated by the different leaders including Mr Muyingo but the projects meant for the different beneficiaries end up in the hands of a few individuals. We need to find means of ensuring service delivery improves in Bamunanika,” he said adding “It is also true that many children that benefit from the education scholarships study in schools outside Bamunanika and Luweero District. We need to sit and find ways of developing our own schools in Bamunanika and Luweero District.”

Ms Deborah Namusoke, a resident of Kakoola Village, said the constituency needs leaders who are ready to sacrifice both time and resources to develop the area.

“We look forward to seeing all the leaders working as a team to develop Bamunanika. We have the water projects that are yet to be completed including our children studying on scholarships. We pray that all these projects are strengthened by our leaders,” Ms Namusoke said.

About Bamunanika

Bamunanika County is one of the three constituencies that constitute Luweero District formerly represented by late Wilberforce Kisamba- Mugerwa (between 1980 and 1985) as a member of the Democratic Party and between 1991 and 2004 as member of the NRM. Ali Ndawula Ssekyanzi served as MP for one term between 2006 and 2011. The county also hosts the Kabaka’s palace at Bamunanika Village.



