I won’t contest in 2026 – Amuria Woman MP

The Woman MP for Amuria District, Ms Susan Amero, has said she will not seek re-election in the 2026 polls.

Ms Amero, who has served for three terms, in 2011 and 2016, stood on the National Resistance Movement (NRM) ticket and as an Independent candidate in 2021 after she lost to Ms Rhoda Acen in the NRM primaries.

“I have done my part, I will not come back to politics again, look for another person,” she told this publication by phone from her upcountry home in Wera, where she is spending the festive season.

Ms Amero said she hopes to find another niche in life through farming projects in her village.

She added that those who seem to show pity towards her decision are not true to themselves.

“They want to eat my money and then throw me out.They think I don’t read the moods but I do,” Ms Amero said at the weekend.

“I have served them for three terms. I am going to the next level, I can’t be in the same class forever, those who want to die in politics, let them die,” she said.

Public reactions

Ms Joyce Akello, a resident of Willa Sub-county, said Ms Amero exhibited good leadership skills and rebuked both locals and leaders whenever they made errors.

She lauded Ms Amero for taking the decision not to seek re-election.

“We live in a situation where politicians who have lost popular support among the electorate use their money to rig themselves into power despite having no popular mandate among the people,” Ms Akello said.

Meanwhile ,Mr Musa Ecweru, the State Minister for Works, said he is still strong and will continue serving his people when they re-elect him.

Mr Ecweru, who ascended into the political spectrum in Teso after his heroism as the commander of the Arrow Boys that fought the Lord’s Resistance Army rebels who invaded the sub-region in 2003, has been in Parliament since 2006.

“I am still around and I am not about to leave. Please be patient a little bit come 2026, flock to the polling stations and fill the ballot papers in the ballot boxes for me,” Mr Ecweru said.

The other long-serving legislator in Teso is Mr Elijah Okupa who has been at the helm of Kasilo County politics since 2001.

BACKGROUND

Ms Susan Amero was born on April 17, 1976. She attended Rock View Primary School in Tororo District in 1989.