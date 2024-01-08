I won’t undress for everyone, Pastor Bugingo tells doubters

The head of the House of Prayer Ministries International, Pastor Aloysius Bugingo, has asked the public to respect his to privacy.

The pastor said he and his bodyguard Richard Muhumuza were attacked by unknown gunmen on January 2 at Bwalakata Junction off National Housing Road in Rubaga Division. The incident happened in Namungoona, a Kampala City suburb.

However, sections of the public have raised questions while some social media users have doubted the pastor’s account of the incident, in which he said he was shot in the back.

Pastor Bugingo has questioned the motive of the people demanding he pulls off his clothes to show the nature of injuries sustained on his back during the attack.

He made the statement while addressing mourners gathered at Muhumuza’s ancestral burial ground at Muguluka Village, Lwebitakuli Sub-county in Ssembabule District last Friday.

“I will not undress myself for everyone to show the wounds sustained on my back. I have the injuries but this does not call for undressing for whoever wants to see and possibly make it a subject on social media,” he said.

Pastor Bugingo revealed that during the attack, he sustained injuries on his back and that his bodyguard became a shield as the gunmen fired the bullets last Tuesday.

“As they fired, I started feeling cold from my back. Richard leaned on me and I heard the voice of the Lord instructing me to bend down. It was a frightening experience. The shooting continued and the voice continued to tell me not to shake myself to confirm to the attackers that I am dead. Next, another voice revealed to me that they were gone, I looked for where to start the vehicle and I drove up to Mulago hospital,” he said.

Pastor Bugingo added: “While in hospital [Mulago National Referral Hospital], a lot of my pictures were taken but I suspect a nurse at the hospital shared the picture, which the social media is using to attack me. People think the only wound I have is that on my hand but I will not undress myself for you.”

He told the mourners that Muhumuza had vowed and prayed to God never to let the enemy touch him (Bugingo) in his presence and that he fulfilled his prayer. He added that Muhumuza had vowed that possibly the enemy would take advantage when he was on his other duties in Somalia but not when he was around.

Businessman and a friend of Pr Bugingo, Mr Frank Gashumba, said some members of the public lack morals.

“Many people are in the Opposition political parties serving selfish ends. This is the very reason why they are attacking Pastor Bugingo after this sad incident. This is not the time for politicking but to show sympathy,” he said.