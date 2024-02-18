I worked hard to demystify my PLE results - Ntungamo UCE star

Francs Agaba, 17, scored Aggregates 10 at one of the remotest secondary schools in Ntungamo District, Rwentobo High School, a school he was admitted to 5 years ago after a suicide attempt following a depressing result at PLE.

Agaba who used to be the best primary school pupil at World Shine Education Centre Primary School in Rwentobo town, scored Aggregates 8 in PLE (2 in each subject).

My parents brought me here to keep monitoring me because I was depressed, all the pupils I used to outshine defeated me and I attempted to commit suicide. When I recovered, I worked so hard to demystify the result, I am so happy but not surprised that I passed like this,” he says.

The student who hails from Nyabugando, about 4Kms from the school says his parents Johnson Birakwate and Gensi Feddy were relieved after his performance at PLE as they had him at a school they could afford and with a bursary, though he protested the move.

“I later settled and concentrated, the environment became conducive, teachers gave me attention and counselled me, and my parents never failed to pay school fees because it was affordable, this enabled me to pass better,” he said.