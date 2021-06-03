Ibanda district issues total livestock ban over foot and mouth disease

By Elly Karenzi More by this Author

Authorities in Ibanda district have banned all animal movements and sale of animal products in the district as a measure to curb Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD).

This was announced on June 2 by the district Veterinary Officer, Dr Hilary Arinaitwe, while meeting cattle farmers, milk vendors and butchers at the district’s headquarters.

“With effect from June 4, there will be no slaughtering of cows, goats, sheep and pigs and no selling of meat to consumers till further notice,” Dr Arinaitwe said.

“We have stopped the sale of meat, ‘muchomo’, pork and fresh Milk within the district until further notice because FMD has now spread to the Municipality,” he added.

Dr Arinaitwe said all milk dairies in the district have been ordered to close until when the disease has been defeated.

“The veterinary department has with immediate effect stopped all milk collectors and dealers in transportation of animal products such as butter, ghee, hides and skins,” he remarked.

Advertisement

Dr Arinaitwe said farmers should cooperate with authorities to fight the disease instead of selling infected animals and milk to the business people which makes containing the disease difficult.

“Many businessmen are buying animals from Kazo and Kiruhura districts which are also having the disease while others slaughter the cows and cover meat with tarpaulins and then sell it at night to the locals,” he revealed.

Dairy farmer Mr Amos Bakunda said persistent FMD outbreaks are caused by fake acaricides on the market.

“Veterinary doctors should fight that habit because it is one of the reasons why we are failing to fight FMD. If we had right acaricides by now the disease would have gone,” he said.

Mr Sulaiman Muhwezi, a butcher in Ibanda Municipality opposed to the ban said they have loans to meet and the ban predisposes them to further hardships.